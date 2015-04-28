shutdown
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Film Shuts Down Production Due To COVID-19The new film starring the Cleveland rapper halts production after two confirmed COVID-19 cases on set.By Dre D.
- PoliticsL.A. Mayor Admits City Was Reopened Too QuicklyThe Mayor of Los Angeles says reopening the city when it did was a mistake.By Cole Blake
- LifeCalifornia Governor Shuts Down Restaurants & More Amid COVID-19 SpikeThe decision, which will effect 75% of California, was made in response to a new spike in COVID-19 cases. By Noah John
- SportsAaron Rodgers Recalls "Absolute Pandemonium" In Peru During COVID-19 OutbreakAaron Rodgers narrowly escaped being stuck in Peru as airports shut down during the Coronavirus outbreak.By Cole Blake
- SneakersAdidas Closes Stores After Angering Employees Amid PandemicAdidas decided to keep its stores open until employees got upset.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureEiffel Tower Closes Ahead Of Paris Coronavirus ShutdownThe Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and the Palace of Versailles are among the Paris landmarks that have closed ahead of France's coronavirus shutdown.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureCoronavirus Postpones "A Quiet Place Part II" Release DateJohn Krasinski, director, and star of "A Quiet Place II" took to Instagram to announce that he would be postponing the release of his film amid the coronavirus outbreak.By Bhaven Moorthy
- TVStephen A. Smith Breaks His Silence On NBA ShutdownThe Coronavirus has caused the NBA to completely suspend operations until further notice.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureHarvard Campus Shuts Down Due To CoronavirusHarvard University has shut down due to Coronavirus-related concerns, asking their students not to return to campus after spring break.By Bhaven Moorthy
- SportsDennis Rodman Trash Talks Magic Johnson While Wishing Him Happy BirthdayRodman wasn't going to be too complimentary of Magic.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James To Miss Remainder Of NBA Season Over Injury ConcernsLeBron gets shut down for the remainder of the NBA Season over concerns of his longterm health.By Devin Ch
- SportsLakers Reveal: "Brandon Ingram Expected To Miss Remainder Of Season"The Los Angeles Lakers reveal some bad news concerning Brandon Ingram's sore shoulder.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCardi B Confirms: Donald Trump Got "Dog Walked" By House Speaker PelosiCardi B grins as Trump concedes defeat in the 35-day Government Shutdown.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Announces End Of Government Shutdown: "We Have Reached A Deal"The Federal Government has been reopened, for the time being. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyDonald Trump Shares "Game Of Thrones" Inspired "Wall Is Coming" MemeObviously, Trump doesn't watch GoTBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKanye West's Donda House In Danger Of Shutting Down Before Kim Kardashian TweetsNew reports say Donda House was already in jeopardy before Kim Kardashian tweets.By Aron A.
- HNHH TVWhat Differentiates Grime From Hip Hop?A brief breakdown of grime's unique origins.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDrake Brings Out Skepta For "Shutdown" At Wireless FestivalWatch Drake bring out Skepta to perform "Shutdown" at Wireless Festival. Trussss me daddi!By Danny Schwartz
- NewsIdris Elba Will Be Featured On A Remix Of Skepta's "Shutdown"Skepta taps British actor Idris Elba for a remix of his recent track "Shutdown."By Patrick Lyons