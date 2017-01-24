sex crime
- Crime6ix9ine On Using A Minor In A Sexual Performance: "That Tore Me Apart"Tekashi 6ix9ine speaks candidly about pleading guilty to using a minor in a sexual performance, saying that it "tore him apart" in a new interview with The New York Times.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBill Cosby's Granted Appeal For Sexual Assault Conviction In PennsylvaniaBill Cosby will return to court to appeal his sex crime conviction By Aron A.
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape & Felony Sex CrimeFilm producer Harvey Weinstein has officially been found guilty of rape and a felony sex crime during his New York trial.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Arrested On New Sex Crime Charges While Walking His DogR. Kelly was nabbed in Chicago on new charges.By Erika Marie
- MusicKodak Black's Border Arrest May Have Ramifications On His "Sexual Assault" CaseKodak Black's arrest alerted officials in South Carolina to a potential bond violation dating back to 2017.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Gets Served With "False Arrest Warrant" While Celebrating His 52nd BirthdayV75 Chicago got raided Thursday morning, under the pretense of R. Kelly being a "wanted man."By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Sentencing: Judge Regrets Not Giving Him Jail TimeJudge Felicia Mennin feels she may have made the wrong decision in granting Tekashi probation.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Show Petitioned & Protested By UCF Students In FloridaUniversity of Central Florida students are trying to prevent 6ix9ine from showing up on campus.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Will Reportedly Be Charged With Sex Crime Upon SurrenderingHarvey Weinstein plans to turn himself in tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Bari Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges By London PoliceA$AP Bari was cornered upon entering the UK.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi69 Talks Beefs, Charges & Clashes With Charlamagne On Breakfast ClubTekashi 6ix9ine addressed his sex crime allegations on the Breakfast Club.By Devin Ch
- Society3 Men In Sweden Arrested For Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook LiveAnother heinous crime was live-streamed on Facebook Live. Swedish police were able to apprehend the alleged rapists soon after discovering the video. By Angus Walker