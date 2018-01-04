sex and the city
- TVSarah Jessica Parker Net Worth 2023: What Is The "SATC" Star Worth?Explore Sarah Jessica Parker's journey to a staggering net worth in 2023, from "SATC" fame to diverse ventures in acting, fashion, and more.By Jake Skudder
- Pop Culture"Sex And The City" Icon Chris Noth Accused Of Rape, Dropped From Agency: ReportOld court documents have also resurfaced from the 1990s showing ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson accused him of severe domestic violence.By Erika Marie
- TVVanessa Bryant Finds "Sex & The City" Dress Kobe Gifted Her: "He Was So Romantic"After finding a dress from "Sex and the City" that her late husband Kobe Bryant had given her, Vanessa Bryant decided to share the story on Instagram.By Lynn S.
- NewsActress Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed On Set#MeToo.By Aida C.
- SportsStella Artois Super Bowl Ad Features Carry Bradshaw And The Dude From "The Big Lebowski"This ad is an ode to two iconic characters.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyNicki Minaj & Cardi B Have Become Political Peons In The NY State ElectionsNicki Minaj has endorsed the Democrat faction led by Andrew Cuomo.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAmy Schumer Combines "Sex And The City" & "The Handmaid's Tale" On SNLThis is an interesting twist.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Games Of Thrones" & "Breaking Bad" Are Most "Binge-able" SeriesThe list showcases the modern phenomenon of binge-watching. By David Saric