John Corbett Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor & Musician Worth?

Discover the multifaceted career of John Corbett, an actor and musician known for his roles in "Sex and the City" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

John Corbett is a versatile actor and musician. He has amassed a net worth of $9.5 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Corbett's wealth results from his extensive career in television, film, and music, highlighting his diverse talents and enduring appeal in the entertainment industry. John Corbett was born on May 9, 1961, in Wheeling, West Virginia. He began his journey in entertainment with aspirations of becoming a hairdresser, a profession he practiced for several years before shifting his focus to acting. Corbett's break into Hollywood came in the late 1980s and early 1990s with minor roles in television series and films. However, his breakthrough role came in 1990 when he was cast as Chris Stevens, the philosophical DJ in the critically acclaimed television series Northern Exposure. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination and established him as a talented actor capable of delivering nuanced performances.

Career Highlights & Major Roles

American actor John Corbett, wearing sunglasses and a black Rock 'n Jock Homeboys shirt during MTV's 4th Annual MTV Rock N' Jock Softball match, held at Blair Field in Long Beach, California, 23rd January 1993. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Following his success on Northern Exposure, John Corbett continued to secure significant roles in both television and film. In the late 1990s, he gained widespread recognition for his role as Aidan Shaw, the lovable furniture designer in the hit HBO series Sex and the City. This role further solidified his status as a household name and a romantic lead. Corbett’s film career flourished with his memorable performance as Ian Miller in the blockbuster romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002), which became one of the highest-grossing independent films ever.

Corbett's versatility as an actor is evident in his diverse range of roles, from starring in the drama series United States of Tara to appearing in popular films like Raising Helen and The Messengers. His ability to transition seamlessly between television and film has significantly influenced his sustained success and financial stability.

Music Career & Other Ventures

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 12: Actors Denis Leary (L) and John Corbett speak onstage at the FX TV Block featuring "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll," "The Strain," and a sneak peek of "The Bastard Executioner" panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 12, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In addition to his acting career, John Corbett has also made a name for himself in the music industry. A country music enthusiast, Corbett released his self-titled debut album in 2006, which fans and critics like well-received. He followed this with a second album, Leaving Nothin' Behind, in 2013. His musical endeavors, characterized by his deep, resonant voice and heartfelt lyrics, have added another dimension to his multifaceted career and contributed to his net worth.

Corbett has also ventured into various business endeavors, including real estate investments, further bolstering his financial portfolio. His ability to diversify his income reflects his business acumen and understanding of the entertainment industry's fluctuating nature.

Personal Life & Continued Success

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 24: Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett on location for "And Just Like That..." on February 24, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

John Corbett's personal life is as interesting as his professional one. He has been in a long-term relationship with actress Bo Derek since 2002, and the couple married in 2020. They maintain a relatively private life, splitting their time between California and a ranch in Santa Ynez Valley. Corbett's down-to-earth personality and genuine charm have endeared him to fans and peers alike.