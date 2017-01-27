sean hannity
- Pop CultureSean Hannity Net Worth 2023: What Is The TV Host Worth?The conservative titan Sean Hannity: a broadcasting legend wwith a longstanding career that helped amass a massive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureTrump Reveals Kyle Rittenhouse Visited Him After Acquittal: "Nice Young Man"The former president sat down for an interview where he defended Rittenhouse's actions in Kenosha.By Erika Marie
- AnticsDonald Trump Faces Backlash After Making Problematic Comments About Haitian ImmigrantsTrump spoke to Sean Hannity about his fears of Haitian immigrants bringing AIDS to America.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsSen. Rand Paul Says Joe Biden Must "Hate Black Teenagers" For Raising Minimum WageRand Paul says Joe Biden hates black teenagers because he wants to raise the minimum wage.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTwitter Calls Out Fox’s Description Of Kyle Rittenhouse Vs Trayvon MartinUsers say the conservative network has been kinder to the alleged killer of two Black Lives Matter protesters than it has been to unarmed black man.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsDonald Trump On Rayshard Brooks Killing: “You Can’t Resist” CopsPresident Donald Trump gave his take on Rayshard Brook's death in a recent Fox News appearance. By Noah John
- SocietyJimmy Kimmel Roasts Fox News For Switching Tones On Kanye WestThere's a double-standard at play.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentRoseanne Barr Speaks Out On Fox's Hannity: "Sorry That You Thought I Was Racist"Roseanne's best strategy at this point would be to backtrack. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Drags Sean Hannity For Working With Michael CohenThe talk show host has plenty to say about the connection. By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump Calls Madonna "Disgusting" And "Disgraceful"Donald Trump responds to Madonna's inflammatory remarks made at the Women's March. By Angus Walker