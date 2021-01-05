save your tears
- NumbersThe Weeknd Is The First Artist To Have The Biggest Song In The World 2 Years In A RowThe unprecedented feat is just one addition to the long list of Abel's accomplishments.By Taiyo Coates
- NumbersThe Weeknd & Ariana Grande's "Save Your Tears" Hits #1 On BillboardThe Weeknd and Ariana Grande's star-powered remix of "Save Your Tears" has officially locked down the number one spot on the Billboard charts. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd Formally Announces "Save Your Tears" Remix With Ariana GrandeThe Weeknd and Ariana Grande have another collaboration on the way.
By Alycia Williams
- MusicThe Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" Remix Might Include Ariana GrandeThe Weeknd teases the remix to "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grande. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" Special Effects Artist Details Prosthetic LookThe special effects artist on set is revealing how the "Save Your Tears" singer achieved his "new" face. By Madusa S.
- GramThe Weeknd's "New Face" Shocks FansThe Weeknd debuts a new look and shocks his fans.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosThe Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" Video May Be The Darkest From "After Hours"The Weeknd releases the intriguing new video for "Save Your Tears".By Alex Zidel