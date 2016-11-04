saint pablo tour
- GossipKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Tour Breeds Concern Over Mental Health: ReportAfter the events of the Saint Pablo Tour, there are reports that mental health issues cannot be covered by insurance.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Perform On A Floating Stage During "OTR II" TourJay-Z takes a page out of Kanye West's book for the "OTR II" tour.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Is Reportedly Signing His Merchandise With "Trump"Kanye is taking his Trump love to another level.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "Saint Pablo" Tour Was Designed For The Selfie ExperienceKanye West's "Saint Pablo" tour was revolutionary in many ways. By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Says Saint Pablo Tour Countersuit Should Be "Withdrawn Or Stricken"Kanye West's legal team has filed a response.By Matt F
- MusicKanye West's Tour Company Sues Lloyd's Of London For $10MKanye West is taking action.By Matt F
- EntertainmentKanye West & Kim Kardashian Reportedly Attend Blue Ivy's Birthday PartyKanye West and Kim Kardashian were spotted at Blue Ivy's fifth birthday party amid rumors that the couple are mending their supposed rift with Beyonce and Jay-Z.By hnhh
- NewsKanye West Reportedly "Doing Much Better" After Resting In HospitalKim Kardashian is said to be by Kanye's side as he takes a much-needed break from touring.By Trevor Smith
- LifeDrake May Have Fired Shots At Kanye West On InstagramDrake comes through quick quick with some passive aggressive shots at Kanye West.By hnhh
- NewsKanye West Cancels All "Saint Pablo" Dates Due To ExhaustionIt's official: The "Saint Pablo" tour is no more for 2016. The cancellation is reportedly a result of Kanye being exhausted due to his fashion pursuits. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Cancels Another "Saint Pablo" Show In L.A.The "Saint Pablo" tour has been experiencing a rocky run in California. After he ended early in Sacramento last night, Kanye cancelled tonight's L.A. show a few hours before it was set to begin. By Angus Walker
- NewsTicketmaster Issues Refunds For Kanye West's Abridged Sacramento ConcertTicketmaster will provide refunds to those who attended last night's "Saint Pablo" show in Sacramento, which was ended by Kanye West after three songs and another controversial rant. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye Reunites With Kid Cudi Then Ends Show After Lengthy RantKanye ended his show in Sacramento after ranting about his tensions with both Beyonce and Jay Z, who won't call his line. He had performed just three songs. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Says He Would’ve Voted For Trump In The ElectionIt looks like Kanye West wants to make America great again.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTicketmaster Says Kanye West Can't Promise Refunds For Abridged ConcertKanye West spoke too soon when he promised his LA audience a refund upon stopping last night's "Saint Pablo" show due to losing his voice. By Angus Walker