royal wedding
- SportsSerena Williams Reportedly Domniated Beer Pong At Royal Wedding"Serena Williams played beer pong like it was tennis."By Kyle Rooney
- MusicJohn Legend Can Relate To Meghan Markle & Family Drama Amid Royal WeddingJohn understands what Meghan's going through. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWill Ferrell & Molly Shannon Prep For Royal Wedding With Jimmy FallonWill Ferrell and Molly Shannon are set to host HBO's live coverage of the royal wedding. By Safra D
- SocietyRihanna Isn't Worried About An Invite To The Royal WeddingDon't bother asking Rihanna about the royal wedding.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentWill Ferrell & Molly Shannon To Cover Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal WeddingThe comedians will be reporting on the hugely anticipated nuptials as they occur. By David Saric
- MusicCardi B Is Down To Perform At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal WeddingCardi B is willing to do it for free, too. By Aron A.