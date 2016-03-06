rich forever music
- MusicRich The Kid's Behind-The-Scenes Drama Has Kept Him From Releasing New MusicHe may drop a mixtape next month.By Erika Marie
- NewsRich The Kid Brings Back the Rich Forever Group: Famous Dex & Jay Critch For "Party Bus"The Rich Forever Gang reunites for a somber turn-up.By hnhh
- MusicRich The Kid Blasts Interscope: "I Tried To Drop Songs Wit Juice WRLD N Future"Rich The Kid is allegedly dealing with resistance from Interscope over SoundCloud song submissions.By Devin Ch
- MusicRich The Kid Wants Out Of His Contract With 300 Ent: "I'll Give Y'all Money Back"Free Rich the Kid?By Devin Ch
- MusicFamous Dex Cries Tears Of Happiness With Rich The Kid Following Album ReleaseFamous Dex cries thinking of everything Rich The Kid has helped him accomplish.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid Blesses Ed Sheeran With His PresenceRich the Kid meets Ed Sheeran; eats off the same plate as Englishman.By Devin Ch
- MusicRich The Kid Announces "Rich Forever 4," Shares Cover ArtRich The Kid, Jay Critch and Famous Dex are gearing up for another project. By Aron A.
- NewsRich The Kid & Trippie Redd Collide on "Early Morning Trappin"Rich The Kid and Trippie Redd deliver their latest collaboration, "Early Morning Trappin." By Aron A.
- Music VideosRich The Kid's "Cookies & Sherbert" Video Gets PsychedelicRich The Kid's "Cookies & Sherbert" gets very trippy. By Aron A.
- Music VideosFamous Dex Gets Trippy In His Video For "I'm High"Famous Dex gets wavy in his latest video. By Aron A.
- HNHH TVRich the Kid Wants You to Go "Read About It" + More"Rich Forever 3" is finally here and Rich the Kid wants you all to check it out. By Jasmina Cuevas
- NewsJay Critch Feat. Rich The Kid "Did It Again" VideoJay Critch grabs Rich The Kid for their "Did It Again" visual.By hnhh
- NewsSo MadFamous Dex and Rich The Kid connect to deliver "So Mad."By hnhh
- SongsGorgeousRich The Kid & Famous Dex bring out newest Rich Forever signee ThouxanbandFauni on "Gorgeous."By hnhh
- NewsDid It Again (Remix)Jay Critch links up with his label boss Rich The Kid on the remix for "Did It Again."By hnhh
- Original ContentEverything You Need To Know About Famous DexMeet Famous Dex, a rarely exuberant maker of turn-up music from the South Side of Chicago. By Angus Walker
- NewsBricksJ $tash links with Rich the Kid for the Zaytoven-produced "Bricks." By Angus Walker
- News#OhhMannGoddDammDownload Famous Dex's new mixtape "#OhhMannGoddDamm." By Angus Walker
- IndustryRich The Kid Starts Label, Signs Famous DexRich the Kid announces the signing of Famous Dex to his brand new label, Rich Forever Music. By Angus Walker