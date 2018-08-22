Revival
- TV"Futurama" Revival Coming To Hulu"Futurama" is coming back with 20 new episodes for Hulu.By Jordan Schenkman
- TVJohn Lithgow Returns To Reprise Role In "Dexter" RebootThe Emmy-winning actor will join Showtime's "Dexter" revival.By Kevin Quinitchett
- TV"Dexter" Season 9: Watch The First TeaserShowtime has released the first look at the upcoming ninth season of "Dexter," set to launch this fall. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Dexter" Is Officially Back For Another SeasonAfter concluding in 2013, Showtime has confirmed that "Dexter" will be returning with a brand new season. By Mitch Findlay
- TVTyler Perry Officially Announces "House Of Payne" Revival For BETThe show is currently filming at Tyler Perry Studios and will debut on BET this summer.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicD12's Bizarre Details Joe Budden Beef With Shady Crew: "You Disloyal, B*tch Ass"Revisiting Bizarre's take on the beef with Budden.By Erika Marie
- TVDrake Surprised "Top Boy" Stars With A Netflix Revival DealBack to life, back to reality.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem, 50 Cent & Ed Sheeran Pose With "Revival" Plaques To Celebrate New SongEminem knows we were waiting on this collaboration.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentIce Cube & MTV Are Reviving "Celebrity Deathmatch""Celebrity Deathmatch" is making a return.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"MTV Spring Break" Is Making A Comeback In 2019Die-hard MTV fans know what this is all about. By Chantilly Post
- MusicEminem & Elton John Talk Tepid "Revival" Response, "Kamikaze" & MoreEminem and Elton John chop it up like only old friends can.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentFran Drescher Would Like Cardi B To Play Her Daughter In "The Nanny" RebootThis one's for the 90s kids.By hnhh
- MusicEminem Explains How Dr. Dre Stopped Him From Going "Too Far" On "Kamikaze"Eminem is back with the third part of his interview with Sway.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Is Officially Billboard's No. 1 Album With 434,000 SoldEminem exceeds the lofty projections for "Kamikaze."By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" On Pace For One Of 2018's Biggest First WeeksEminem has once established himself as one of hip-hop's commercial juggernauts. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosEminem Releases New "Fall" VideoEminem will never "Fall" in his new music video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Akademiks Responds To Eminem Diss: "The F**k Did I Do?"Akademiks isn't backing down from his "Revival" critique. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Is The Return Of Slim Shady, Says IlladaproducerIlladaproducer produced four tracks on "Kamikaze."By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Veronica Mars" Revival With Kristen Bell Reportedly In Development At HuluThis would be the second renewal. By Karlton Jahmal