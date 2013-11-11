relations
- MusicJT Reminds Followers That Relationships Aren't ForeverJT shares some candid dating advice with her followers.ByTallie Spencer1217 Views
- CrimeTeacher Allegedly Molests 15-Year-Old Boy While Her Own Child Was HomeShe is set to be charged.ByCole Blake33.9K Views
- SocietyHasan Minhaj Calls Out "Saudi-Loyalist" Jared Kushner At The TIME 100 GalaHasan Minhaj lobbied for the release of a Saudi political prisoner at the TIME 100 gala.ByDevin Ch1071 Views
- MusicIggy Azalea Responds To Trolls Urging Her To Sign Porno Contract: "This Is Gross"Iggy Azalea asks: "I want to know why men think it's okay to harass women online?"ByDevin Ch30.3K Views
- SocietyDonald Trump Slams Justin Trudeau, Calls Him "Dishonest & Weak" Over G7 VerdictOtherwise, Trump forgot to wish Kanye West "Happy Birthday."ByDevin Ch3.0K Views
- SportsLeBron James Befriends Journalist That Implied "He's Been Clutch His Whole Career"Buddy-buddy a rare sight in Media-Athlete relations.ByDevin Ch6.7K Views
- NewsKevin Gates Says He Won't Stop Sleeping With His CousinApparently Kevin Gates' cousin has "the pussy good."ByRose Lilah390 Views
- NewsRelations (Remix)Give this "Relations" remix a listen - it's a new offering from Kenna, featuring Childish Gambino, and was dropped on Monday, November 11th, 2013.Byhnhh274 Views