r kelly trial
- CrimeAlleged Texts Between Azriel Clary & Her Mom Surface Discussing R. Kelly: ReportAzriel Clary's mother allegedly told her to "sit on his lap, entice him" in newly surfaced court documents. By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Prosecutors Want 25 Years Of Additional Prison TimeThese new requests concern his Chicago case, for which he could serve time in addition to the sentence of 30 years in the New York trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeR. Kelly Trial Juror Excused After Suffering Panic AttackA young woman suffered a panic attack after hearing details about Kelly's case. By hnhh
- MusicR. Kelly Performed Oral Sex On Underage Aaliyah According To Dancer's TestimonyMore details have been revealed in the ongoing sex-crime trial against R. Kelly.By Taylor McCloud
- GossipR. Kelly Trial: Witness Claims Singer Controlled Girlfriends' Gayle King InterviewAzriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage sat with King for an explosive interview, but a witness testified that Kelly would cough to signal the women's answers.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly's Accuser Says He Forced Her To Get Abortion: ReportThe woman, listed as Jane Doe #5 in court documents, testified that R. Kelly physically abused her and forced her to smear feces on her face as punishment. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Thought Aaliyah Was Pregnant, His Tour Manager Testifies: ReportA former tour manager for R. Kelly testified in court that the singer believed Aaliyah was pregnant. By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Lawyer Makes Disrespectful Comments About The Late AaliyahR. Kelly's lawyer says Aaliyah can't testify about being a victim in his sex crimes case because she's dead. By Kyesha Jennings
- CrimeProsecutors Deem R. Kelly A "Predator" As Brooklyn Trial BeginsAfter decades of accusations, the R&B singer is facing his second trial related to his alleged sexual abuse crimes against minors. By Kyesha Jennings
- CrimeR. Kelly's Attorney Backtracks After Being Asked About Singer's Marriage To AaliyahAn attorney for R. Kelly was pressed about whether the singer had "sexual contact" with Aaliyah. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly To Be Moved To NY To Start Sex Trafficking Trial In The Summer: ReportThe singer is accused of leading a massive sex trafficking ring.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly Prosecutors Want Jury To Be Anonymous, Claims He Is "Capable Of Violence"R. Kelly is set to go to trial in New York in September, and prosecutors are asking that the jury remain anonymous.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly Recruits Expert In Negotiating Plea Deals Onto His Legal TeamJeffrey Steinback said he was brought on for his expertise, not to cut the trial short.By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Ordered To Use Royalties To Pay Child SupportAnother L for Kelly. By Noah C