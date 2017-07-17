purchases
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Purchases $4.4 Million Dollar Mansion In California: ReportLil Uzi Vert dropped a few bags for his new Bell Canyon mansion.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson’s Son, Blanket, Buys $2.5 Million House In CalabasasMichael Jackson's youngest son just copped himself a multi-million dollar mansion in LA.By Kevin Goddard
- GramSwae Lee Shows Off His Newly Purchased Lambo TruckSwae Lee dropped a bag for the new Lambo truck.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentTristan Thompson Reportedly Drops $6.5 Million On Los Angeles MansionTristan Thompson cops himself a new mansion in Encino, California.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentDC Young Fly Purchases His Mother A House; Shares Heartwarming ReactionIG star DC Young Fly shares a heartwarming clip of his mother's reaction to his purchase of her new home.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPusha T & Manager Cop Contrasting $300K Ferraris To Celebrate "Daytona" ReleasePusha T and Steven Victor went for the salt and pepper Ferraris.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDr. Dre Spends $4.9 Million On Custom Calabasas EstateKanye & Kim will be welcoming a new neighbor in Dr. Dre.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Cops The Fastest Ferrari Ever BuiltGucci Mane adds the Ferrari 812 Superfast to his storied collection.By Devin Ch
- MusicRuss Buys His Little Sister A New Range RoverRuss rapped about buying his sister a Range Rover in 2014, and now it has come to fruition.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Xan Cops Himself A Mercedes G-WagonLil Xan appears to have just copped himself a black G Wagon.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Bought Himself A Multi Million Dollar Ferrari LaFerrariFloyd Mayweather confirms that Drake bought a multi-million dollar whip last week.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyWalmart Shares Top Selling Items In Every State: BBQ Sauce, Cheerios & MoreWalmart shoppers in Washington are loving their vanilla frosting. By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. Drops $20K To Help Single Mothers Buy Last Minute Christmas GiftsT.I. continues his annual tradition of giving back to the less fortunate.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBig Sean Buys Slash’s Mansion In Beverly Hills For $8.7 MillionBig Sean reportedly copped Slash's Beverly mansion for a cool $8.7 million dollars.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBlac Youngsta Could Spend $1M On Final Jewelry PurchasesBlac Youngsta is done with snapping up bling.By Matt F
- MusicRihanna Reportedly Purchases West Hollywood Mansion For $6.8 MillionRihanna reportedly buys a new West Hollywood mansion for $6.8 million.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAnthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith Surprises Family Members With Brand New CarsThe TDE founder copped all of his family members a brand new car this past weekend.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Yachty Cops Himself A New Bentley CoupeLil Yachty purchases a new drop top Bentley.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKendrick Lamar Purchases Disabled Fan A New VanKendrick Lamar surprises a fan with a life-changing present.By Kevin Goddard