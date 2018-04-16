pulitzer prize
- PoliticsDarnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd Murder, Awarded Pulitzer CitationDarnella Frazier was honored with a special citation by the Pulitzer Prize Board for her video showing George Floyd's murder.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureToni Morrison, Nobel Prize Winning Author, Dead At 88Rest in peace to one of the greatest authors of all time.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"The Goldfinch" Trailer Depicts A Dramatic Tale Of Loss, Drugs, & RedemptionAnother film to look forward to. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAretha Franklin Wins Posthumous 2019 Pulitzer PrizeThe Queen of Soul has won herself a Pulitzer Prize.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar's Nod To "The Color Purple" On "Alright" Praised By The AuthorAlice Walker praises K Dot for understanding the truth behind her words.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBarry Jenkins Set To Direct Amazon Series "The Underground Railroad"Amazon is bringing the book to life. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKendrick Lamar Accepts Pulitzer Prize: "This Type Of Recognition, It’s Beautiful"Kendrick Lamar humbly accepted his Pulitzer Prize on stage today.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKendrick Lamar & Fiancée Celebrate Pulitzer Prize Win In Vatican CityKendrick Lamar & Whitney Alford hit up the pope's home to celebrate Pulitzer win.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTerry Crews Told Kendrick Lamar He Was "The Future Of Hip-Hop" 14 Years AgoTerry Crews has been a Kendrick Lamar fan from time. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's Pulitzer Prize Is A Hip-Hop TriumphKendrick Lamar's Pulitzer is a groundbreaking moment for hip-hop.By Luke Hinz
- MusicJoe Budden Deems The Current State Of Hip-Hop To Be "Great"Joe Budden may have the reputation of a harsh critic, but he's loving the ongoing state of hip-hop. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize For Music With "DAMN."Kendrick Lamar has earned one of music's most prestigious prizes.By Mitch Findlay