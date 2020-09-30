proud boys
- Pop CultureKanye West Tells Jewish People To Forgive HitlerThe disgraced rapper joined Nick Fuentes and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes for a controversial conversation.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsUtah Proud Boys Host Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation RallyRittenhouse has been celebrated by conservative groups like The Proud Boys following his trial.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsProduction on Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series Threatened By Proud Boys: ReportThe alt-right movement allegedly forced producers to amp up security on the set following numerous threats. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureProud Boys Declared A Terrorist Group In CanadaThe far-right group is now labeled a terrorist organization in Canada.By Joshua Robinson
- TechJa Rule Welcomes Donald Trump To Join Iconn After Twitter BanJa Rule says Donald Trump can join his app Iconn as long as the Proud Boys don't join him. By Aron A.
- CrimeProud Boys Leader Apparent Past As A Police Informant UncoveredThe leader of the right-wing extremist group denies being an informer for law enforcement after paperwork was uncovered. By Aron A.
- PoliticsFBI Arrest Two More Reported Proud Boys In Capitol Hill Riots AftermathThe FBI captures two people connected to the Capitol Hill riots, including Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs.By Deja Goode
- CrimeProud Boys Leader Arrested For Burning BLM Banner From Black ChurchThis is the second time the far-right leader has been arrested for this type of activity. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsANTIFA & Black Lives Matter Protesters Clash With Proud Boys At Pro-Trump Rally In D.C.Almost two dozen people were arrested. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsSecurity Guard In Police Custody After Fatal Shooting Of Denver ProtestorTensions soared this weekend in Denver when a heated protest turned violent.By Isaiah Cane
- Pop CultureVice Media Disowns Co-Founder Gavin McInnes That Also Started Proud BoysGavin McInnes founded the controversial group in 2016, long after he left Vice Media.By Dre D.
- PoliticsTrump Finally Condemns White Supremacist Groups, Including KKK & Proud BoysDonald Trump finally says that he condemns the actions of white supremacists, including the KKK and the Proud Boys.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Tells Proud Boys To "Stand Down" After Controversial RemarksDuring the debate, President Trump told the far right-wing group to "stand by."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFred Perry Discontinues Proud Boys-Affiliated Shirt & Releases StatementThe British retailer discontinued its black and gold polos after it was adopted by the far-right group.By Dre D.