prison guard
- GramTay-K's Team Denies Rumors Rapper Stabbed Prison GuardTay-K's team denies that his sentence has been extended, insisting that he has been staying out of trouble in prison. By Aron A.
- GossipKodak Black's Team Says He Was Drugged Before Fight With Prison GuardKodak's representatives believe he was set up.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeKodak Black's Prison Guard Attack: Rapper Was High & Grabbed His TesticlesKodak Black was recently sentenced to forty-six months in prison.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeKodak Black Involved In Fight In Prison That Left A Guard Hospitalized: ReportKodak Black reportedly found himself in trouble in prison.By Aron A.
- SocietyBill Cosby Is Getting Royal-Prison Treatment According To His RepsBill Cosby's publicist talks about his "First Day In."By Devin Ch
- SocietyHostage Standoff At Delaware Prison Ends With One Officer DeadA corrections officer was found dead this morning after authorities barged into a building at a Delaware prison that was taken over by inmates over 18 hours earlier. By Angus Walker