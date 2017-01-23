prankster
- CrimeTwin Youtube Stars Arrested For Staging Fake Bank RobberyClout is a helluva drug. By Noah John
- AnticsBillie Eilish Trolled By Russian Pranksters That Fooled Prince HarryBillie Eilish fell victim to the Russian pranksters who posed as Greta Thunberg and her father.By Aron A.
- SocietySerial Mail Bomber Was "Anti-Everything," Worked As Male Stripper In The 90sCesar Sayoc was described by his former employers, as a prankster who dreamt of becoming a pro wrestler.By Devin Ch
- MusicApril Fool's Day: 10 Hilarious Musician PranksIncluding the two years of prank calls Russell Crowe received from Michael Jackson.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDrake's YOLO Estate Listed For Sale By PranksterA prankster made people believe Drake YOLO Estate was up for sale.By hnhh
- ViralHollyweed Prankster Hangs Anti-Trump Sign From The Golden Gate BridgeOnce again, Jesushands displays his work on an iconic California landmark. By Angus Walker