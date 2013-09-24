pound cake
- MusicLil Baby Samples Drake & Jay-Z's "Pound Cake" For New Song SnippetLil Baby is preparing to dominate the summer. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Win In "Pound Cake" Sample Lawsuit Upheld In Appeals Court"Only real music's gonna last..." By Noah C
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Revisits Classic Drake On "PoundCake Freestyle"Skippa Da Flippa is back.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Countersues "Hebrew Hustle" Publishing Company Over Mental DistressReligious stereotyping: Drake is over it.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Reportedly Taking The Stand In Upcoming "Pound Cake" TrialDrake has been asked to speak during Hebrew Hustle's trial against him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Demands Judge Ban Any Evidence Of His Net Worth In Upcoming Trial: ReportDrake submitted documents requesting certain evident be banned from upcoming trial.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Scores Win In "Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2" Sampling LawsuitDrake wins big in copyright case. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNew Years CakeBuck starts the year with a freestyle over Drake's "Pound Cake" instrumental.By Bruce Smith
- NewsDrake Sued Over "Pound Cake" SampleDrake is being sued over the sample used at the beginning of "Pound Cake".By Trevor Smith
- NewsPapoose "Pound Cake (Freestyle)" VideoPapoose has released the video for his freestyle over Drake's "Pound Cake" song.By hnhh
- SongsPound Cake (Freestyle)HNHH premieres an unreleased "Pound Cake" freestyle from King Los.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPound Cake (Freestyle)Bump Taylor J's new freestyle over Drake and Boi-1da's "Pound Cake' instrumental.By hnhh
- News40 Explains Why He And Drake Walked Away From Aaliyah Project40 gives some insight into his work with Drake, including the reason why they decided to scrap the posthumous Aaliyah project.By Trevor Smith
- NewsQuarter Cake (Pound Cake Freestyle)New Jerusalem and L.A. connect on this new freestyle collab from Mo The General and Curtessy, which finds both emcees flowing over Drake's "Pound Cake" instrumental. How'd they do?By hnhh
- NewsPound Cake (Remix)Memphis Bleek returns with a remix of Drake's 'Pound Cake'. How does it compare to the original?By hnhh
- NewsPound Cake (TXL Remix)Tabius Tate puts his spin on Drake's "Pound Cake" with assistance from Sy Ari Da Kid and TXL.By hnhh
- NewsCam'ron Reveals His Reaction To Jay Z's "Pound Cake" Line & Slams DOPE Capsule Collection [Update: DOPE Responds]Cam'ron shares his reaction to Hov shouting him out on "Pound Cake" and slams the upcoming DOPE collection which borrows Cam's name.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPound Cake (Freestyle)Privaledge puts his spin on Drake's "Pound Cake".By hnhh
- SongsMarble Cake (Freestyle)Raekwon drops a new freestyle over the "Pound Cake" beat.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsDrake Says His Mom Was Really Upset Upon Hearing "Too Much"Drake talks about three tracks in particular off "Nothing Was The Same," as well talks about his mom.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Talks On "Pound Cake," Says Jay Z Is The "True Big Homie"Drake talks about being really self-aware on his new album, and how he now considers himself one of the big homies.By Rose Lilah