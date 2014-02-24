paula patton
- Pop CulturePaula Patton Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?Discover Paula Patton's journey in Hollywood, from her breakout roles to becoming a celebrated actress, amassing a substantial net worth.ByRain Adams7.6K Views
- FoodPaula Patton Responds To Critics About Her Fried Chicken RecipePaula says her recipe isn't going anywhere.ByLawrencia Grose2.8K Views
- Pop CulturePaula Patton Cooks Fried Chicken & The Internet Immediately Fires Off MemesThe actress has been a trending topic all day on several platforms as tens of thousands of people react to her mother's recipe.ByErika Marie11.8K Views
- Pop CultureRobin Thicke Attends Therapy Sessions With Fiancée April Geary & Ex-Wife Paula PattonThe singer shares a son with Patton, who he was with for decades, and has three children with his model fiancé.ByErika Marie12.8K Views
- TVPaula Patton Recounts Singing On Usher's "Confessions" Album Thanks To Robin ThickeIt was before she even booked an acting job.ByErika Marie14.1K Views
- NewsPaula Patton & Marques Houston To Star In BET+ Thriller "Sacrifice"The film is set to premiere next year.ByErika Marie3.9K Views
- EntertainmentPaula Patton's New Beau Clarifies His Married StatusPatton's lovebird is spilling the tea. ByDavid Saric4.4K Views
- LifePaula Patton Says Robin Thicke Abused Her SonPaula Patton says Robin Thicke has traumatized their son.Byhnhh251 Views
- EntertainmentRobin Thicke Given Temporary Restraining Order Against Paula Patton & Their SonPaula Patton accuses ex-husband Robin Thicke of physically and emotionally abusing her and their son, prompting the judge to give him a temporary restraining order. ByAngus Walker138 Views
- NewsRobin Thicke Is Marrying A 20-Year-OldRobin Thicke is engaged four months after finalizing his divorce with Paula Patton.ByTrevor Smith38.4K Views
- NewsRobin Thicke's New Album "Paula" Sold 530 Copies In UK [Update: 54 Copies Sold In Australia]Robin Thicke has 530 fans in the UK who went out to buy "Paula."ByRose Lilah45.7K Views
- NewsRobin Thicke Reveals Artwork & Tracklist For "Paula"Robin Thicke has shared the cover art and tracklist for his upcoming album, "Paula".ByTrevor Smith19.5K Views
- NewsGet Her BackRobin Thicke is determined to "Get Her Back."Byhnhh118 Views
- NewsRobin Thicke & Paula Patton Split Up After 8-Year MarriageRobin Thicke and Paula Patton call it quits after a marriage of eight years.ByRose Lilah22.7K Views