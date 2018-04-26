pansexual
- MusicJanelle Monae Comes Out As Non-BinaryDuring the season five premiere of "The Red Table Talk", Janelle Monae came out as non-binary. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureJanelle Monáe May Have Revealed That She Identifies As Non-BinaryThe singer has previously shared that she's pansexual.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJanelle Monae & Lupita Nyong'o Rumoured To Be Dating After Met GalaCould Janelle Monae and Lupita Nyong'o be more than just friends?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDonald Glover Talks Lando's Pansexuality & Possibility Of Doing A Solo Spin-OffDonald would happily create a Lando centric script from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDonald Glover's "Star Wars" Character Lando Is Pansexual According To WriterLando is sexually fluid and the writers "don’t know where it will go."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyJanelle Monáe Opens Up Sexually "I'm A Free-Ass Motherf****er"Janelle Monáe comes out as Pansexual.By Devin Ch