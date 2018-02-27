Palm Springs
- Movies"Palm Springs" Breaks Hulu Record For Opening Weekend Views"Palm Springs" set a viewing record for Hulu over its opening weekend on the platform.By Cole Blake
- GramMachine Gun Kelly Vacations With 50 Cent's Mortal EnemiesMachine Gun Kelly went on a weekend getaway with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx To Be Honored At Film Festival With Spotlight AwardCongratulations to the legendary Jamie Foxx.By Aida C.
- Pop CultureSia Visits Walmart & Pays For People's Items, Says She Won The LotteryA little fib and a good deed.By Erika Marie
- MusicNelly Gets Pulled Off Stage By Fan While Shaking Hands: WatchNelly was clearly shook. By Noah C
- SocietyTaco Bell's Resort Opens To Reservations Next Week, Here's How To BookSnag a spot at the Taco Bell Hotel!By hnhh
- SocietyTaco Bell Opening A Hotel & Resort In Palm SpringsTaco Bell will provide guests with plenty of exclusives.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentCoachella 2019: Top 5 MomentsCoachella, condensed into the top 5 moments.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCardi B Joins Offset Onstage For A PDA Filled Set At REVOLVE FestivalCardi B & Offset turned up for the fans.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian & Kanye West Looking To Secure $7.5 Million Vacation Home: ReportKim Kardashian and Kanye West return to the housing market for a $7.5 million home in Palm Springs.By Aida C.
- SportsSerena Williams' Husband Surprised Her With Billboards Calling Her The G.M.O.A.T.Serena Williams had a nice surprise on her drive to Palm Springs yesterday. By Chantilly Post