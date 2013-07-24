operation
- MusicBankroll Freddie's Alleged Drug Operation Run By Family: ReportWhile Freddie's at the center of the FBI investigation, his father and siblings also became implicated.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGang Rivals 9lokkNine & Hotboii Charged With Racketeering9lokkNine and Hotboii were two of almost three dozen members of rival gangs charged in Florida. By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen Mourns Her Breast Implants Post-Surgery With "RIP" Boob CakeChrissy Teigen said goodbye to her breast implants with a "RIP" boob cake after getting surgery to have them removed.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Says She Had Five Operations To “Fix The Damage” From PregnancyKim opens up about the dangers she encountered through her pregnancy.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Rick & Morty" Teams Up With "Operation" For New Special Edition GameThe Rick & Morty takeover continuesBy Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Gets Trolled As Fans Guess Her Next Plastic Surgery's LocationShe got more than anyone could have asked for.By Zaynab
- SportsDenver Nuggets Rookie Michael Porter Jr. Undergoes 2nd Back SurgeryThe bad luck continues for NBA rook Michael Porter Jr. By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentCaitlyn Jenner Shares Post-Op Pic Of Skin Removal On Nose; Said To Be CancerousCaitlyn Jenner seems to be doing fine and well. By Chantilly Post
- NewsSlim Thug Gets A VasectomySlim Thug decided to go in for a vasectomy procedure last week, explaining that he'd like to keep his already large family as it is.By Trevor Smith