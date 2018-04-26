open
- SportsIsaiah Thomas Scolds Russell Westbrook For Not Taking Open ShotWestbrook was wide open for a three or to go down the block, and Thomas chalked it up to a lack of confidence.ByGabriel Bras Nevares8.0K Views
- RandomRestaurant In Colorado Ignores Restrictions, Opens To Massive Mother's Day CrowdA restaurant in Colorado ignored protocol and opened its doors to a massive crowd on Mother's Day.ByCole Blake4.0K Views
- MusicBrandy More "Open" To "Verzuz" Battle Than Monica, But Still HesitantWhile Brandy says she's "open" to doing a "Verzuz" battle unlike Monica, she's still hesitant about the "nerve-racking" prospect of going hit-for-hit.ByLynn S.1.8K Views
- GamingBoston GameStop Tells Employees To Wear Plastic Bags To Stay OpenA GameStop in Boston attempted to remain open by having employees wear plastic bags on their hands.ByCole Blake4.1K Views
- Pop CultureStrip Club In L.A. Refuses To Close, Checks For Fever At The DoorA strip club in L.A. refused to close its doors and was checking patrons' temperatures at the door.ByCole Blake5.5K Views
- Pop CultureLizzo Is "Open" To Having Kids Despite Past ReservationsLizzo revealed that she is open to the idea of starting a family one day, despite never seeing a future for herself as a mother before.ByLynn S.2.5K Views
- CrimeNicki Minaj's Sex Offender Husband's Charges Dropped By D.A.Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty's sex offender registration charges were dropped by the L.A. D.A.'s office, but only due to the federal case against him.ByLynn S.6.6K Views
- GamingCall of Duty: Modern Warfare's Free Beta Is Now Open To Everyone"Modern Warfare's" beta is free to download right now.ByCole Blake3.9K Views
- SocietyNas Offers Workers Affected By "Government Shutdown" Free Chicken & WafflesNas opens his Sweet Chick eateries in LA and NYC to out-of-work Government employees.ByDevin Ch6.1K Views
- MusicHaunted Box That "Cursed" Post Malone Will Be Opened On HalloweenStrange things have been happening in the days leading up to this event.ByZaynab5.1K Views
- SportsJimmy Butler Skips Media Day, Likely Won't' Attend Opening Days Of 'Wolves CampThe Timberwolves are taking measures to keep Butler around long-term.ByDevin Ch2.3K Views
- EntertainmentMark Wahlberg Gets Equinox Gym To Open Early For Him To WorkoutWahlberg flexes his power, and his muscle. ByKarlton Jahmal2.6K Views
- SocietyMemorial Day 2018: A List Of What's Open & ClosedHere's what services will still be available/closed for the day. ByDavid Saric1305 Views
- SocietyJanelle Monáe Opens Up Sexually "I'm A Free-Ass Motherf****er"Janelle Monáe comes out as Pansexual.ByDevin Ch3.1K Views