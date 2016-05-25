Oklahoma City
- CrimeOklahoma Cops Charged With Murder After Using Tasers 50+ Times On VictimOfficers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman are charged. By Karlton Jahmal
- BasketballChris Paul Reacts To Knicks Trade RumorsPaul isn't thinking about trades. By Karlton Jahmal
- BasketballLakers' LeBron James Out Against Thunder With Flu-Like Symptoms: ReportKuzma will have to hold it down. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChris Brown's INDIGOAT Tour Interrupted By Power OutageFans didn't care, as long as the singer remained onstage.By Erika Marie
- SportsPaul George Joins Jalen Rose In Defending Against "Russell Westbrook Criticism"Paul George & Russell Westbrook are no longer teammates, but that doesn't mean they can't be buds.By Devin Ch
- MusicOMB Peezy Addresses Alleged Chain Snatching: "A N---a Know What It Is With Me"A masked individual claimed responsibility for the alleged chain snatching of OMB Peezy in OKC.By Devin Ch
- SportsDamian Lillard & CJ McCollum Hit Daggers In Win Against The ThunderThe Trail Blazers are up 2-0 on the Thunder.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Westbrook Faces Suspension After 16th Technical FoulHas Westbrook been out of control?By Karlton Jahmal
- SneakersNike Set To Drop Oklahoma City Thunder-Inspired Air Max 97This new colorway is looking super clean.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Westbrook's Rivalry With Joel Embiid Gets Personal"He's always in his feelings!"By Devin Ch
- SocietyMan Fires Gun Into Taco Bell Drive-Thru, Citing Lack Of SauceSome people...By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsRussell Westbrook Blames Himself For Thunder's StrugglesWestbrook hasn't been happy with how he's been performing lately.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCarmelo Anthony & OKC Thunder Will Part Ways This OffseasonThe writing is on the wall for Melo in Oklahoma City.By Devin Ch
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Punches In $27.9 Million Player Option With ThunderMelo will return to play for Oklahoma City Thunder next season.By Devin Ch
- SportsOklahoma City Announces "Floyd Mayweather Day"Not everyone in OKC is happy about Floyd Mayweather Day.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentKanye West And Kim Kardashian Take Kids To Visit His Mother's GraveKanye and Kim spent the New Year on a trip to visit Donda West's grave site.By hnhh
- SportsKevin Durant Donates $57,000 To Oklahoma City School For Homeless KidsKD continues to give back to the OKC community. By Kyle Rooney
- NewsLil B Lifts BasedGod Curse On Kevin DurantLil B officially lifts the BasedGod Curse he put upon Kevin Durant.By Rose Lilah
- SportsKevin Durant Announces Move To WarriorsKevin Durant announces he's signed with the Golden State Warriors.By Rose Lilah
- SportsOklahoma City's "Lil Stache Bro" Is Steven Adams' Pint Sized Look-A-LikeOKC's response to "Stuff Curry"By Kyle Rooney