- GramMachine Gun Kelly Wears A Skirt On Nylon Magazine CoverMachine Gun Kelly might be trying to get under Candace Owens' skin by wearing a skirt on the cover of Nylon Magazine.By Alex Zidel
- TVKelis To Co-Host Netflix Competition Series "Cooked With Cannabis"Kelis will be judging the culinary of cooks who add a bit of cannabis flavor to their recipes on the new Netflix series "Cooked with Cannabis."By Erika Marie
- GramBillie Eilish Calls Out Magazine For Using Topless Photo Without Her ConsentEilish left a heated response in the comments.By Cole Blake
- MusicKehlani Talks Pregnancy As A Queer Woman & More For "Nylon" MagazineKehlani's going to be a great mom. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTy Dolla $ign's Girlfriend Lauren Jauregui Geeks Out Over Teyana Taylor PerformanceLauren is understandably a big fan of Teyana. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Wore Undersized Yeezy Slides To 2 Chainz' WeddingThe rapper and his wife might have won the fashion game among the wedding's guests.By Zaynab
- LifeOur Best Look Yet At The "Waterproof Neoprene" Air Jordan 12Yet another Air Jordan 12 is in the worksBy Kyle Rooney
- NewsNicki Minaj Talks Marriage & Having A Baby With Meek MillNicki and Meek seem awfully close to tying the knot. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Wayne Says He's One Of The Few Artists Left Who's "Only About The Music"Lil Wayne covers Nylon Magazine and talks about his overwhelming dedication to music.By Trevor Smith