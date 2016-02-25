noisey
- MusicDave East Calls Social Media "The Devil" & Praises Nipsey HussleHe says we're living in a clout-chasing era.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Thug's Engineer Alex Tumay Revisits The 36-Hour Dash To Whip Up "On The Rvn"Alex Tumay opens up about the frenetic album-making process for "On The Rvn."By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Claps Back At "Kamikaze" Critics In Full-Page Magazine Advertisement"Thanks for the support, assholes!"By Aron A.
- MusicDonald Glover Picks His Favorite Kendrick Lamar AlbumGlover also picks Migos over the Beatles & Elvis.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Late Registration" Producer Says "Every Filmmaker Has A Bit Of Kanye In Them"Jon Brion talks his music-making history.By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosD.R.A.M. Responds To Youtube Comments On "Broccoli"Watch Big Baby D.R.A.M. respond to Youtube comments on his smash hit "Broccoli."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicEd Sheeran & Stormzy Are One Of Music's Great Bromances In Latest "Back & Forth"Coming from two different spectrums of the UK music world, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy reveal themselves to be kindred spirits. By Angus Walker
- ViralFormer Vice Noisey Editor Accused Of Running International Drug Smuggling RingHe would allegedly offer colleagues $10,000 to smuggle drugs to Australia.By hnhh
- MusicViceland’s Next Episode Of “Noisey” Follows Migos, Killer Mike & More Around AtlantaNext week's episode of "Noisey: Atlanta" looks awesome.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWatch Post Malone Read Mean Comments For "White Iverson"Watch Post Malone read mean comments left on his YouTube video for "White Iverson."By hnhh
- MusicWatch "Lil B: Believe In Earth" DocumentaryThe Based God explains the true meaning of "based" in a new and very rare documentary.By hnhh
- NewsA$AP Ferg Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Marty Baller "Uzi Gang" VideoA$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert, and Marty Baller link up in the video for "Uzi Gang."By hnhh
- NewsGabe 'Nandez "Scumbag" VideoNew York rapper Gabe 'Nandez drops the music video for his gloomy track "Scumbag."By hnhh
- NewsDumbfoundead "Murals" VideoCalifornia rapper Dumbfoundead declares eternal greatness in his video for "Murals."By hnhh
- NewsYG Responds To Comments From His "FDT (F*ck Donald Trump)" VideoWatch YG read comments from his political anthem "FDT" video.By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsMetro Boomin Stars In Noisey’s “New Legends” SeriesNoisey dives into the life of ATL producer Metro Boomin in their new series "New Legend."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBig Sean Responds To YouTube Comments On "IDFWU" VideoBig Sean takes a look at some of the comments on his "IDFWU" music video.By Rose Lilah
- FoodSeason 2 Trailer For Action Bronson's "Fuck That's Delicious"Action Bronson is gearing up for the second season of "Fuck That's Delicious."By Rose Lilah
- NewsWatch The Trailer For "YG And The Therapist"In the next VICELAND special, Bompton rapper YG sits down with a therapist. By Angus Walker
- NewsG-Eazy Responds To YouTube Comments On "Me, Myself & I"Watch G-Eazy run through some of the comments left on his YouTube video for "Me, Myself & I."By Rose Lilah
- FoodWatch Ep.1 Of Action Bronson's "Fuck That's Delicious"Watch the first episode of Action Bronson's Bronson's "Fuck That's Delicious."By Rose Lilah