- CrimeTrina's 17-Year-Old Niece Fatally Shot In Miami: ReportTrina's 17-year-old niece was reportedly killed during a shooting in Miami this week. ByAron A.4.8K Views
- Pop CultureLil Durk Spends Time With His Late Brother, OTF DThang's KidsLil Durk spent some family time with OTF DThang's kids, this week.ByCole Blake5.5K Views
- GramAugust Alsina’s Niece Shows Him Love On Mother's Day: "Best [Daddy & Mommy] Ever"The star got his well-deserved flowers this Mother’s Day.
ByTaya Coates10.9K Views
- GramGunna Cops A New Car For His NieceGunna was in the giving spirit recently.ByAlexander Cole4.9K Views
- Pop CultureDionne Warwick Gives Her Take On Cardi B, But Admits To Not Knowing OffsetDionne Warwick learned who Cardi B is, this week, but wondered on Twitter, "What does Offset mean?"ByCole Blake2.5K Views
- PoliticsOsama bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Donald Trump For PresidentOsama bin Laden's niece says it is vital that Americans reelect Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.ByCole Blake6.5K Views
- PoliticsMary Trump Says She's Heard The President Use N-Word & Anti-Semitic SlursTrump's niece tells all. ByKarlton Jahmal5.3K Views
- EntertainmentTamar Braxton Says She Has "No Time" For 24-Year-Old Niece's FuneralTamar Braxton will not be going to LoLo's funeral.ByAlex Zidel20.8K Views
- EntertainmentToni Braxton Reacts To The Sudden Death Of Her 24-Year-Old Niece LoLoToni Braxton speaks out after the death of her niece.ByAlex Zidel6.3K Views
- EntertainmentToni Braxton's Niece Lauren Dies At Age 24The Braxton Family is mourning the loss of Lauren Braxton.ByAlex Zidel195.4K Views
- MusicG-Eazy Donates $1500 To His Niece With Leukemia's GoFundMeG-Eazy is doing his best to make sure his niece gets the care she needs.ByAlexander Cole15.2K Views
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry-Housley Makes Emotional Return To “The Real” Following Niece's DeathWatch Tamera Mowry's tearful return to "The Real" on Monday following her niece's tragic death. ByKevin Goddard2.0K Views
- MusicAretha Franklin's Lawyer Explains Why The Singer Didn't Have A Will For $80M EstateAretha simply ran out of time. ByChantilly Post5.7K Views
- MusicAzealia Banks Throws Shade At SZA For Biting Her StyleAzealia Banks belittles SZA, calls her "my niece."ByDevin Ch18.1K Views