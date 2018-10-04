near death experience
- Pop Culture21 Savage Recalls Being Shot When His First Son Was Born21 Savaged discussed being shot during the same year his first son was born on T.I.'s podcast.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAndre 3000 Opens Up About "Near-Death Experience" & Stranger Saving His LifeThe OutKast legend "might have died" were it not for a kind stranger with a huge cell phone. By Dre D.
- GramBlocboy JB Jumps Off Balcony Into Pool In Near Death-Defying Stunt: WatchBlocboy JB is lucky to be alive. By Kevin Goddard
- RandomJared Leto Posts Video After Near-Fatal Rock-Climbing IncidentJared Leto was almost a goner after an accidental rock-climbing incident. By Dominiq R.
- RandomTikTok Influencer Nearly Dies After Frozen Lake SwimWe almost lost a TikTok influencer to a frozen lake. By Dominiq R.
- MusicDoja Cat Almost Died On A Jet Ski In Cabo: "The Sharks Were En Route"Doja Cat dodged death in Cabo. By Chantilly Post
- MusicPrince's Cousin Recalls Singer's Overdose A Week Before Death: "He Died On The Plane"After the incident, Prince reportedly returned to life as normal.By Erika Marie
- MusicPolo G Shares Photo From Emergency Room After Near-Death ExperiencePolo G reveals he woke up in the emergency room after getting "a little too lit."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentEmilia Clarke Opens Up About Surviving Aneurysms While Filming "Game Of Thrones"Emilia Clarke opens up about a horrifying health scare. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJhené Aiko Recalls The Night She Almost Died Of Her Pill Addiction: "I Saw Blood"She shares her experience of healing after the life-changing night.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMontel Williams Details The Stroke That Almost Cost Him His Life “I’m lucky to be alive.”By hnhh
- MusicPost Malone Details Terrifying Emergency Plane Landing ExperiencePost Malone speaks on the emergency private jet landing in August.By Aron A.