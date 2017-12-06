movement
- PoliticsBillie Eilish Goes Off On "All Lives Matter" Crowd: "Shut The F*ck Up"Billie Eilish was at her wits' end with the "All Lives Matter" noise, so she decided to make a statement explaining why this phrase is pointless.By Lynn S.
- MusicWestside Gunn Celebrates Getting Passport: "I Could Drop A Tear"Griselda is officially a worldwide movement. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsMegan Thee Stallion Puts On For Academic Baddies With "Hot Nerd Fall'Megan Thee Stallion is ready to spark up another movement. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKizz Daniel Issues "Fvck You" Challenge, Tiwa Savage & Davido RespondIs Kizz Daniel dividing the Afrobeats' community into factions?By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Overseas Tour: Azriel Clary's Dad Afraid Daughter Might Tag AlongAzriel Clary's dad puts foreign authorities on notice.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Confirms: "Pro Era Album Done"The long-anticipated Pro Era album is mix and mastered, and ready-to-go.By Devin Ch
- MusicA$AP Ant Has Left A$AP Mob: "Went Solo"The A$AP Movement loses a pivotal member.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Denied A Concert Permit By Illinois State OfficialsThe state of Illinois is preventing R. Kelly from performing on home soil.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent & DJ Whoo Kid Rep Their G-Unit RootsG-Unit was a movement. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Aids In The "Free Tekashi 6ix9ine" MovementA Boogie joins Tory Lanez in his vocal support of Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez Supports Tekashi 6ix9ine In Dire Times: "Everybody Help My Man 6"With a little from a friend like Tory Lanez.By Devin Ch
- MoviesCreator Of "Everybody Hates Chris" To Direct A Film About Police BrutalityAli LeRoi has new a film in the works.By hnhh
- EntertainmentVivica A. Fox Says She's "Fortunate" To Not Be A Victim Of #MeToo Movement"I just tried to make better choices."By Chantilly Post
- Music2 Chainz Pledges To Save Atlanta's "Pink Trap House" From DemolitionThe Pink Trap House has been a beacon in 2 Chainz' community fundraising efforts.By Devin Ch
- MusicBobby Shmurda's Mom Shares Update From Prison: "He Is Maintaining Great Spirits"Bobby Shmurda's mother upholds the movement.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Explains Why He Didn't Get Violent When Adam Venit Sexual Assaulted HimTerry Crews gets emotional while talking about his 2016 assault. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyBill Clinton Apologizes For His Controversial "Today Show" InterviewThe former POTUS is rolling back on some of his opinions. By David Saric
- MusicYBN Nahmir's High School Principal Blocks Him From Attending GraduationYBN Nahmir launches #LetNahmirWalk to see his hand raised with the senior class.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentCharlie Rose Reportedly Working On Series To Interview The Men Of #MeToo“These guys are already planning their comebacks!” By Chantilly Post
- SocietyAmber Rose Believes Black Women Have Been Excluded From #MeToo MovementAmber Rose was put on the spot about the #MeToo Movement and she didn't shy away from causing dissension.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMonica Lewinsky Re-Evaluates Bill Clinton Affair Amid #MeToo MovementThe world's most infamous mistress is revisiting her most public scandal. By David Saric
- MusicHalsey Hopes Donald Trump "Watches My F**king Speech"Halsey thinks the President should listen to her poem.By Matt F
- EntertainmentTime's "Person Of The Year" Are The Sexual Harassment "Silence Breakers"Time magazine stands with the #MeToo movement. By Matt F