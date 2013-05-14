mixtape review
- ReviewsRoddy Ricch "Feed Tha Streets 3" ReviewLess than a full year after the release of his polarizing sophomore album, Roddy Ricch returns with the third installment of his fan-favorite “Feed Tha Streets” mixtape series.By Joshua Robinson
- ReviewsYoung Nudy's "Slimeball 3" ReviewWith no features this time around, “Slimeball 3” attempts to establish Young Nudy as one of East Atlanta's premier acts. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- ReviewsYoungboy Never Broke Again "Master the Day of Judgement" ReviewYoungboy's latest collection of songs, "Master the Day of Judgement," is an emotional yet haphazard release.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- ReviewsSki Mask The Slump God "BEWARE THE BOOK OF ELI" ReviewAfter a series of unfortunate events, Ski Mask the Slump God’s sophomore mixtape - a concentrated offering of high-octane bangers - arrives to muted reception.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- ReviewsLogic's "Bobby Tarantino II" ReviewLogic's sixth mixtape is lacking in several key areas, but overall he delivers a decently solid project that is well produced from start to finish.By Luke Hinz
- ReviewsTekashi 6ix9ine's "Day 69" ReviewOne of the most controversial hitmakers of the current rap scene finally unleashes his debut mixtape. After all the drama, is Tekashi 6ix9ine able to make music that lives up to the mass hysteria? By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsLil Wayne "Dedication 6" ReviewWayne's "Mixtape Blueprint" isn't as thrilling as it once was, but he's the only person who can still pull it off.By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsFabolous Vs. Jadakiss: Who Had The Better Verse? ("Friday On Elm Street" Edition)Both Jadakiss and Fabolous are lyrical monsters, but who came with the stronger verses on their joint offering, "Friday on Elm Street"?By Karlton Jahmal
- ReviewsDave East "Karma" ReviewDave East brings a dose of nostalgia along with his new mixtape, "Karma."By Karlton Jahmal
- ReviewsSmokepurpp's "Deadstar" ReviewWith his first full-length project, "Deadstar," Smokepurpp defines ignorance.By Vince Rick
- ReviewsA$AP Ferg "Still Striving" (Review)A$AP Ferg appears to go through the motions on his "Still Striving" mixtape.By Alphonse Pierre
- ReviewsPlayboi Carti's "Playboi Carti" (Review)Soundcloud Rap background player turned most anticipated, the A$AP-cosigned 'mumble rapper' finally strikes out on his own with his debut mixtape.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsT-Pain's "The Iron Way" ReviewWe review "The Iron Way", T-Pain's first project in almost three years. By Nicholas DG
- ReviewsReview: Vado's "Sinatra EP"The proud Harlem-native puts on for his city with this classic New York hip-hop EP.By Ben Shatzman
- ReviewsReview: Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies' "Fresh Veggies"After joining forces for the first time two years ago on a single track, Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies are back for their collaborative project "Fresh Veggies."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Rich Homie Quan's "I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In"After dominating the airwaves over the summer with "Type of Way," Rich Homie Quan sets out to prove that he's more than a one-hit wonder with "I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Trae Tha Truth's "I Am King"With his third mixtape of 2013, Trae brings a hard-hitting dose of the truth on "I Am King". By Nikita Rathod
- ReviewsReview: Dizzy Wright’s “The Golden Age”Dizzy Wright's 22-track tape is an interesting and varied project, effectively paying homage to classic hip hop, while still maintaining a singular sound. By William Cannon
- ReviewsReview: Joey Bada$$'s "Summer Knights"To celebrate the one-year anniversary of his debut "1999" mixtape, Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ proves he's hip hop royalty with the release of "Summer Knights."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Hustle Gang's "G.D.O.D."After more than a decade in the game, T.I. shares the spotlight with his handpicked crew, Hustle Gang, for their first compilation project, "G.D.O.D."By Iva Anthony