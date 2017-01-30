miss universe
- Pop CultureSteve Harvey Reflects On Miss Universe Pageant MishapSteve Harvey says his infamous Miss Universe Pageant slip-up wasn't his fault.By Cole Blake
- TVSteve Harvey Didn't Make Another Mistake At The 2019 Miss Universe CompetitionFalse alarm.By Milca P.
- SportsTim Tebow Engaged To 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-PetersTebow and Nel-Peters share engagement photos on IG.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentMiss Universe Great Britain Crowns Its First Black Queen In 66 YearsCongratulations to Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers. By Chantilly Post
- SportsTim Tebow Confirms He's Dating Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters"I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life."By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey After 2017 Oscars Best Picture Flub: "I Was Finally Off The Hook"Steve Harvey can finally relax after 2017 Oscars had an even bigger mix-up than his.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDonald Trump Chose Miss Universe Finalists Based On Business Deals: ReportTrump allegedly favoured nations who showed interest in his business ventures.
By David Saric
- LifeSteve Harvey Trolled At 2017 Miss Universe PageantMost people were probably watching to see if Harvey would screw up again.By hnhh