- MusicKiller Mike Offers A Message To Young MenKiller Mike shares a passionate reflection on the importance of instilling proper values in young men. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CulturePoll Shows Women More Concerned About Coronavirus Than MenThere is a noticeable disparity regarding concern over COVID-19 between both men and women. Women are more worried.By Cole Blake
- GramTamar Braxton Preaches Words Of Wisdom On Self-Respect: "Take A Stand"She said what she said.By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureEddie Murphy Tells Ellen That Women Think It's "Sexy" That He Has 10 KidsEddie Murphy has been busy in more ways than one.By Arielle London
- RandomWaka Flocka Explains Why "Men Are Not Supposed To Be Happy"Do you agree with Waka Flocka?By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsK. Michelle Explains Why She Thinks "Men Are Not Good People""I said what I said and feel how I feel."By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Lists Her Dating Must-Haves: "You Have To Be Circumcised”Wendy Williams knows what she wants. By Chantilly Post
- SportsUSWNT's Alex Morgan Responds To Criticism Over "Tea Celebration""You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is..."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Marriage & The Ability To "To Stick It Out""Nobody talks about the sacrifice."By Chantilly Post
- MusicFrank Ocean's Mom Reminded Him Of One Major Skincare Component He MissedFrank Ocean's mom has his back when it comes to skincare. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPamela Anderson Says Modern-Day Feminism & The MeToo Movement "Paralyze Men"Pamela Anderson shares an unpopular opinion. By hnhh
- MusicIggy Azalea Responds To Trolls Urging Her To Sign Porno Contract: "This Is Gross"Iggy Azalea asks: "I want to know why men think it's okay to harass women online?"By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Upset Atlanta Doesn't Have Male Strip Clubs Open On SundayTiffany Haddish's Atlanta visit wasn't as exciting as she had hoped. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsTiffany Haddish Claims She Prefers Her Blanket & Sex Toys Over Relationships With MenHaddish is focused on her career, not relationships. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Come See About Me" Had Safaree Samuels "Crying Like A B***h"After laughter comes tears.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Queen" Effaces Wounded Male Pride: Twitter ReactsFirst impressions of Nicki Minaj's "Queen" are in.By Devin Ch