Mattel
- Pop CultureMattel CEO Promises "Barney" Won't Be An "Odd Movie"The CEO of Mattel says the "Barney" movie will be "fun, entertaining and culturally oriented."By Cole Blake
- CrimeMattel Sues Rap Snacks Over Nicki Minaj's "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle" Chips: ReportThe rapper hasn't been named in the lawsuit, but Mattel accuses Rap Snacks Inc of infringing on their trademark.By Erika Marie
- TVNetflix Announces New Animated Series "He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe"Coming soon to Netflix. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureMattel Introduces Collection Of Gender-Neutral DollsMattel is aiming for inclusion.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRosa Parks Barbie Doll Unveiled For "Inspiring Women Series"The doll we've been waiting for. By Chantilly Post
- TVKevin Smith Bringing He-Man "Masters of the Universe" Animation To NetflixAre you ready for an epic battle against Skeletor?By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Convinced Mattel To Produce "The Kim Kardashian Barbie"Kanye West lobbied with Mattel for hours and has one "KKW" prototype to show for it.By Devin Ch
- SneakersPUMA x Hot Wheels Sneaker & Apparel Collection RevealedPUMA RS-X releasing in three Hot Wheels inspired colorways.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentMargot Robbie Negotiating A Starring Role In Upcoming "Barbie" MovieRobbie would make a perfect Barbie girl. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWWE's Ronda Rousey Action Figure Draws Criticism From FansWWE introduces new Mattel action figures at San Diego Comic Con.By Kyle Rooney