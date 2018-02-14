Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
- CrimeParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Apologizes To Victims’ Families After Pleading GuiltyNow that he’s plead guilty, Cruz could potentially face the death penalty.ByHayley Hynes2.2K Views
- SocietyDeputy Who Reportedly Hid During Parkland Shooting Has Been Arrested & ChargedHe faces a combined sentence of nearly 100 years in prison.ByErika Marie7.3K Views
- SportsDwyane Wade Delivers A Moving Speech To The Stoneman Douglas Graduating ClassThe heartfelt speech detailed the impact that the school's 2018 massacre left on himByhnhh1018 Views
- SocietyParkland Shooter Says Voice In His Head Told Him To Kill: "Burn, Kill, Destroy"The transcripts of Nikolas Cruz's interrogation have been released.ByChantilly Post3.7K Views
- SocietyNikolas Cruz Is Receiving Love Notes & Money From Crazy Teenage GirlsProbably the most twisted story of the day. ByChantilly Post14.7K Views
- SocietyParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Indicted On 34 Counts Of MurderA Florida Grand Jury has indicted Nikolai Cruz on charges of attempted & premeditated murder, subject to trial.ByDevin Ch2.1K Views
- SocietyFlorida Shooter Reportedly "Smiling And Giggling" In Jail CellNikolas Cruz's jail behaviours revealed. ByChantilly Post12.1K Views
- EntertainmentStephen Colbert Believes Donald Trump Is Living In A "Fantasy World"The late night television host is responding to another of Trump's remarks.
ByDavid Saric1044 Views
- SocietyParkland Survivors Push For Improved Gun Control Laws On "Ellen"The students are speaking up for change.
ByDavid Saric1315 Views
- SocietyDonald Trump Holds Card Reminding Him To Tell Shooting Victims "I Hear You"It appears as though the POTUS needs a reminder on how to be empathetic. ByDavid Saric4.1K Views
- SocietyStudents Continue To Partake In Class Walk-Outs Following Florida ShootingThese demonstrations solely protest gun violence.
ByDavid Saric811 Views
- SocietyFBI Were Warned About Florida High School Shooter Months Before TragedyMore details on the Florida shooter are coming to light.ByChantilly Post4.1K Views
- TVStudent Who Survived Florida High School Shooting Urges Stricter Gun ControlThe student is adamant that congress ends this ceaseless crisis.
ByDavid Saric1.6K Views
- SocietyAt Least 20 Injured & One Dead After Florida High School ShootingRest in peace to the victims of this sad event.ByChantilly Post4.0K Views