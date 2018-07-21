marijuana possession
- LifeGigi Hadid Pleads Guilty To Marijuana Possession, Pays $1K Fine During Cayman Islands VacationGigi and Leah Nicole McCarthy were arrested on July 10 before being released on bail and pleading guilty in court two days later.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeSlim Jxmmi Arrested At LAX Over Georgia Drug Case, His Lawyer RespondsSlim Jxmmi was detained at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday after border agents found a warrant for his arrest. By hnhh
- RandomNew Jersey Officially Legalizes Recreational MarijuanaGovernor Phil Murphy signed off on three bills to legalize the psychoactive plant for adult recreational use. By Madusa S.
- CrimeLil Tjay Arrested For Guns & Weed: ReportLil Tjay was reportedly arrested this week for gun and weed possession.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Pleads Guilty In Georgia Weed Case & Avoids Jail TimeBoosie will not be sent back to the slammer thanks to his plea deal.By Lynn S.
- MusicNBA Youngboy: Search Warrant Reportedly Issued For His DNA Sample In NC Firearms BustA search warrant was issued for the rapper's DNA in a North Carolina incident.By Aron A.
- MusicBlocBoy JB Wanted By Police For Drug, Theft & Gun ChargesTennessee authorities announced they've issued a warrant for BlocBoy JB's arrest.By Aron A.
- Society61-Year-Old Man Arrested After Cops Find 514 Pounds Of Marijuana In His CarThis was a traffic stop gone terribly wrong.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWhat A Time To Be Alive: LAX Airport Now Allows Travelers To Fly With WeedTalk about the mile high club...By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDaz Dillinger Reportedly Arrested For Marijuana PossessionDaz Dillinger will not be able to "f*ck Kanye up" from jail.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Is "Very Concerned" About Cardi B and Kulture After Being ArrestedOffset's lawyer delivered his messages to the public. By Brynjar Chapman