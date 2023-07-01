Gigi Hadid Pleads Guilty To Marijuana Possession, Pays $1K Fine During Cayman Islands Vacation

Gigi Hadid didn’t let a marijuana possession arrest stop her from living her best life this month. On Monday (July 17), word got out that the award-winning model was taken into police custody in the Cayman Islands after flying in on a private jet last week. As PEOPLE reports, Hadid was taking a girls trip with some close friends. She landed at Owen Roberts International Airport, where local authorities uncovered “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” after running her bags “through a scanner and searching them by hand.”

The blonde beauty reportedly had quantities of weed that “were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption.” At the same time, Hadid’s friend Leah Nicole McCarthy was discovered to also have drugs and paraphanelia in her bag. This lead both women on an unplanned trip to the Prisoner Detention Center. They were arrested on “suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja.” While courts have confirmed that they were arraigned in George Town, their specific charges aren’t known at this time.

Read More: Gigi Hadid Says She’s “Not The Prettiest Person,” Reflects On Being A “Nepo Baby”

Gigi Hadid Enjoys Her Trip to the Tropics After Marijuana Arrest

When appearing in Summary Court on July 12, Hadid and McCarthy each plead guilty. This resultied in a $1,000 fine and no recorded conviction. “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in N.Y.C. with a Medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island,” a rep for the 28-year-old told PEOPLE. The days since her arrest have seen the mother of one sharing thirst traps and stunning snaps on IG. This proves that she didn’t let the legal speedbump stand in her way of some fun in the sun.

While Gigi Hadid has been vacationing in the Cayman Islands, her co-parent, Zayn Malik, has been making headlines with his appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. During his interview, the former One Direction member spoke on his alleged physical altercation with Yolanda Hadid. Gigi herself touched on how her and Zayn have been raising their daughter, Khai, together back in the spring, which you can read all about at the link below.

Read More: Gigi Hadid Speaks On Co-Parenting With Ex-BF Zayn Malik

[Via]