- Pop CultureJohn Legend & Chrissy Teigen Were Followed By Racists: "It Was Horrifying"Teigen shared a story of being harassed by two men while she and Legend were visiting family in Virginia.By Erika Marie
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Speaks On Mother's Impact For Marie Claire CoverMegan Thee Stallion reminisced about how her mom helped shape her career while gracing the cover of Marie Claire.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMissy Elliott Talks Her Legacy & Says "Everything I've Spoke, I've Done"Over 20 years later and she's barely even getting started.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCamila Cabello Gushes About New Boyfriend: "Happiest I've Ever Been In My Life"Camila Cabello met Matthew Hussey on the set of "Today."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish's Bucket List: Date With Michael B. Jordan & Cardi B Played At Her WakeTiffany Haddish sits with Marie Claire to outline her long con plan.By Devin Ch
- MusicRemy Ma Spits Feminist Freestyles For Marie ClaireRemy Ma breaks the patriarchy with two freestyles.By hnhh
- InterviewsNicki Minaj Clears Up Confusion Over Her Comments About Kanye WestNicki Minaj says Kanye "tells the truth about stuff ppl don't wanna hear."By Trevor Smith
- NewsNicki Minaj Speaks On Chemistry With BeyonceMinaj on her rapport with Beyonce in the new Marie Claire cover story.By Danny Schwartz