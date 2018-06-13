man
- MusicJhené Aiko & Kehlani Keep Our "R&B Season" Playlist FreshCatch up on the latest additions to our specially-curated "R&B Season" playlist on Spotify, with new joints from Jhené Aiko,, Jay Electronica, Kehlani, and more.By Lynn S.
- CrimeMaryland Police Looking For Man Who Robbed Bank Wearing BlackfaceAuthorities are searching for a man in blackface who robbed a Maryland bank.By Kevin Goddard
- RandomMan Falls Down After Discovering Rolex He Bought In 1974 Is Worth $700KThe man said he paid only $345 bucks for the watch.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyMan Kills 6-Year Old Boy Who He Believed Was Possessed By Demons: ReportA dad is accused of killing his son who he believed was possessed by demons.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeFlorida Teen Who Faked Being A Doctor Released From Prison: ReportFlorida man released from prison after faking to be doctor.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentMan Arrested For Planting Voyeur Cam On Set Of “Bond 25” MovieA suspect has been arrested after a hidden camera was found in the women’s bathroom on the set of “Bond 25.”By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDiddy Treats Son "King Combs" To A Gold Jet Ski, In Coronation By SeaChristians Combs earns his keep during his 21st birthday bonanza.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPolice Searching For Los Angeles Man Who Punched Two Women Over Hot DogWhat the hell is going on?By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Diddy Living Life As A Family Man"I don’t care about the Forbes list. I care about being a great dad."By E Gadsby
- MusicIggy Azalea Out For Blood After Troll Reignites "White Chicks" DoppelgangerIggy Azalea escapes with the head of her Instagram bully.By Devin Ch
- MusicJazz Cartier Shares Official "Fleurever" TracklistJazz Cartier gettin' us ready. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyAlbert Einstein's Travel Diaries Reveal He Was RacistThe famous scientist had some choice words about Chinese folk. By David Saric