makonnen
- MusicILOVEMAKONNEN Reflects On Drake Relationship Turning SourCan't they remember when they had the club going up on a Tuesday?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefDJ Akademiks & iLoveMakonnen Trade Shots On TwitterDJ Akademiks and Makonnen went back and forth on Twitter, Thursday.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Peep Has An Album With iLoveMakonnen According To Smokeasac"Come Over When You're Sober Pt. 2" will not be the last Lil Peep album.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentHugh Hefner: Rappers & Celebrities Pay TributeHugh Hefner will never be forgotten.By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosMakonnen & Rae Sremmurd Hit The Drive-In For The "Love" VideoMakonnen & Rae Sremmurd pay homage to 90's romance in the video for "Love."By Aron A.
- MusiciLoveMakonnen On Migos Controversy: “With Friends Like These, Who Needs Enemies”Makonnen finally speaks out.By hnhh
- NewsiLoveMakonnen Responds To Haters Mocking His Westwood Freestyle, Admits It Was "Trash"Makonnen's recent freestyle session with Tim Westwood has turned some heads. He himself thinks the freestyle was "trash," though probably more authentic than your favorite rapper. By Angus Walker
- NewsiLoveMakonnen Says He Will Retire SoonIs this the end of Makonnen?By hnhh
- InterviewsMakonnen Speaks On His Place Within OVOMakonnen speaks on being signed to OVO and his relationship with Drake. By Angus Walker
- NewsiLoveMakonnen Announces New AlbumMakonnen plans to drop "I Love Makonnen 2" in October.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentTop 10: Singles Off Highly Anticipated AlbumsIn this week's Top 10, we tackle the singles released so far from highly anticipated albums, also known as appetizers.By hnhh
- Original ContentTop Tracks Of The Week: August 11-17A selection of the biggest tracks from August 11 to 17th.
By Trevor Smith
- NewsDown 4 So LongMakonnen releases a new ballad, "Down 4 So Long".By Trevor Smith
- NewsiLoveMakonnen "Hold Up" VideoiLoveMakonnen shares the video for the FKi-produced cut "Hold Up."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsI Love Makonnen EPListen to Makonnen's new "I Love Makonnen" EPBy Trevor Smith