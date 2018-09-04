magazine feature
- MusicJack Harlow Says He's "Loved Black Women My Whole Life"He also credits them as being "such a massive part of my career."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRihanna Stuns In Sheer On Her Self-Styled "Vogue Italia" CoverThe mogul styled and photographed herself for the “The do it yourself issue.”By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureHalsey Dresses Up As Jimi Hendrix & David Bowie In "Gender Bending" PhotoshootHalsey is exploring her continuously "evolving gender expression" in a brand new photoshoot. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Thanks "Meme Culture" For His Sudden "Old Town Road" Success"People don’t know what they want until they get it."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentZoe Kravitz Speaks On Her Eating Disorder Of Over 10 YearsZoe Kravitz is finally learning to accept herself.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Doesn't Want To Collaborate With Drake "Anytime Soon"Don't expect to hear Drake on "R9."By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean Covers GayLetter Magazine: A$AP Rocky, Def Jam & His HeightFrank Ocean gives a rare interview as he admits he's trying to be more open with his fans.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAzealia Banks Posts Sensual NSFW Photos On InstagramAzealia Banks got a little sexy on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Smokes Big Gas In Slimi Magazine FeatureOffset covers the Music Issue for Slimi Magazine.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Goes Completely Nude For Vogue ItaliaAnother day, another naked Kardashian.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsCamila Cabello Gushes About New Boyfriend: "Happiest I've Ever Been In My Life"Camila Cabello met Matthew Hussey on the set of "Today."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Is A Curvaceous Goddess As She Flaunts Body In Revealing DressJennifer Lopez is still the same badass from years ago.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole Recalls A "Super-Intense Conversation" He Once Had With XXXTentacionJ. Cole speaks on politics, "K.O.D." and the Dreamville experience.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJorja Smith Stuns On The Cover Of "Modzik" Magazine's Upcoming IssueJorja Smith debuts another exciting announcement. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Loves Glitter So Much That She's Eating It In "Allure" FeatureRihanna's "Allure" cover is all about the rise of her Fenty Beauty empire.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Stuns On Wonderland Magazine Cover“Honestly, I gotta stay as fly as I can be.” By hnhh
- MusicRihanna Can Do No Wrong In Vintage-Style GARAGE Cover ShootAt this point, Rihanna never has to make music again.By Alex Zidel