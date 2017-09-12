liked
- PoliticsTrump Liked A Tweet About Summer Walker's "Life On Earth" EPIt looks like Summer Walker might have a 'yuge' fan of her new EP "Life On Earth" in the form of none other than President Donald Trump.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureBig Sean Subtly Responds To Naya Rivera's DisappearanceFans and celebrities alike are praying for Naya Rivera's safe return.By Rose Lilah
- TVDonald Trump's Only Liked Tweet Is About "Insecure" & Issa Rae Is ConfusedDonald Trump liked a tweet about the new episode of "Insecure" and everyone is confused.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Entertains Idea Of Engagement & Baby With Billionaire BoyfriendRihanna and Hassan are seemingly still going strong. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTristan Thompson Caught “Liking” Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram PicTristan was spotted "liking" Khloe's IG pic last night.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Dolph Criticizes "The Phoney Nature" Of Posthumous Praise In Hip HopYoung Dolph points out the hypocrisy of reacting and not doing.By Devin Ch
- MusicIs Rich The Kid Still Taking Subtle Shots At Lil Uzi Vert?Rich The Kid liked Lil Uzi Vert's ex-girlfriend's post on Instagram as their beef lives on.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyTwitter Reacts To Ted Cruz's Official Twitter Account "Liking" Hardcore PornTed Cruz may have had some clumsy thumbs.By Matt F