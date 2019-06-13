legendary
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Is The Easter Bunny In New Pics With Bre Tiesi & SonBre and Nick's son Legendary was surprised to see that his father was underneath the Easter Bunny costume in new cute family pics.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Describes "Eternal Atake" Follow-Up As "Legendary"Lil Uzi Vert builds anticipation for his next project. By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Geeks Out Over Texting Beyoncé After "Savage" SuccessMegan Thee Stallion explains how the "Savage" remix came into fruition.By Aron A.
- TVJames Blake Defends Girlfriend Jameela JamilJames Blake came to the defence of his girlfriend, Jameela Jamil, against recent claims that she has lied about her various health problems.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJameela Jamil Comes Out As QueerJameela Jamil comes out after being criticized for her role as a judge on HBO's new voguing competition show, "Legendary."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Gives Heartfelt Tribute To Kobe Bryant: “He Lived Legendary"Jamie Foxx spoke with TMZ Monday night on the passing of Kobe Bryant.By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesJohn Witherspoon Cause Of Death RevealedRIP, John. By Chantilly Post
- NewsTyga Rounds Up Ty Dolla Sign & TakeOff On New Song "Slidin"Listen to Tyga's "Slidin" with Ty Dolla $ign & Takeoff.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsLegendary Utah Jazz Coach Jerry Sloan Is Reportedly "Dying"Sloan helped propel the team to two NBA Finals appearances.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Reacts To Tyga's "Lightskin Lil Wayne:" "I'm At A Loss For Words"Lil Wayne is honored to have been the subject of Tyga's new video.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosTyga's "Lightskin Lil Wayne" Video Is "A Tribute To The GOAT"Tyga shows out for his mentor.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMissy Elliot Becomes The First Female Hip-Hop Artist In Songwriters Hall Of FameCongratulations are in order (again).By hnhh
- ReviewsTyga "Legendary" ReviewTyga’s Seventh Album finds his career back from the brink. However, is the rapper back in his zone or just playing it safe?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- MusicFuture & Tyga Face Interesting First-Week Sales ProjectionsThe numbers are on the board. By Mitch Findlay