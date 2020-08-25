kenosha
- CrimeBiden & Trump Issue Statements About Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty VerdictLast year, Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and injured another after arming himself and patrolling a BLM protest.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All CountsKyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted on every single charge brought against him.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureJacob Blake's Uncle Arrested During Protest For Cop Returning To Kenosha ForceProtests erupted in the city over the cop's return to the force, resulting in multiple arrests including the victim's uncle. By Madusa S.
- GossipJacob Blake Sues Kenosha Officer Who Shot Him In The Back: ReportIn August 2020, Blake was shot seven times by Officer Rusten Sheskey and is taking him to court.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Posts $2 Million Bond, Released From JailRittenhouse is currently facing a multitude of first-degree homicide charges.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsJacob Blake Pleads Not Guilty To Previous ChargesJacob Blake entered the not guilty plea during a virtual court hearing.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeTeen Kenosha Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse Faces Life In Prison For Killing 2, Injuring 1He's been hit with two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsFather Of Jacob Blake Reveals His Son Is Handcuffed To Hospital BedJacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down but is still being cuffed to his bed.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Seemingly Justifies Kenosha Protest ShootingAfter 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two people during Kenosha protests, Tucker Carlson claimed that his actions were inevitable. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsShaun King Threatens To Release Innocent Officer Names In Jacob Blake ShootingThe vocal Black Lives Matter advocate is scolded for what conservatives deem to be unreasonable tacticsBy Isaiah Cane
- CrimeJacob Blake Protest Shooter Arrested & Charged With HomicideKyle Rittenhouse has been arrested and charged with homicide after opening fire at a protest for Jacob Blake last night in Kenosha, killing two people.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsJacob Blake Protests In Kenosha, Wisconsin Leave 2 DeadTwo people are dead following a shooting at a protest for Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.By Alex Zidel
- Crime50 Cent Calls Jacob Blake's Shooting "Attempted Murder"50 Cent reposts a report about Jacob Blake's shooting by Kenosha, Wisconsin police, referring to it as an "attempted murder."By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJacob Blake's Father Confirms He Is Paralyzed From Waist Down After Police ShootingJacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is paralyzed from his waist down, says his father.By Alex Zidel