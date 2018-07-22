jude law
- MoviesColin Farrell & Jude Law Nearly Starred In An "Batman Vs. Superman" FilmColin Farrell and Jude Law almost starred in a "Batman Vs. Superman" movie in the early 2000s.By Cole Blake
- GossipRita Ora Sparks Dating Rumours With Rafferty LawCould it be?By Chantilly Post
- Movies"Fantastic Beasts 3" Gets Greenlight To Start Production In 2020The threequel starts shooting in Brazil.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarilyn Manson Joins The Cast Of HBO's "The New Pope"Marilyn Manson will star with actress Sharon Stone.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Trailer Debuts During Academy AwardsThe star-studded film is set to be a hit for Marvel Studios.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKeanu Reeves Turned Down "Captain Marvel" In Favor Of "John Wick 3"Keanu Reeves cannot, and will not, give up on John Wick. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Trailer Hints At Brainwashing, Traitors, & Nick Fury's BackstoryThe plot thickens. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Toys Hint At Jude Law's Character's True IdentityMarvel is slick. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music"Fantastic Beasts 2" Debuts At No. 1 With $62M In North America"Fantastic Beasts 2" is No. 1By Milca P.
- EntertainmentJude Law Compares Playing Albus Dumbledore To Starring In "Captain Marvel"Marvel takes no risks. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" Trailer Introduces Nagini OriginThe finals trailer is here. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Trailer Debuts With Action Packed Alien WarfareThe first "Captain Marvel" trailer has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Teaser Trailer Premiere Date RevealedCaptain Marvel has finally arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Star Clark Gregg Talks About Meeting Nick Fury For First TimeNick Fury and Phil Coulson weren't always friends. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Surprises San Diego Comic-Con In Full "Fantastic Beasts" Costume"The Crimes of Grindelwald" trailer was released as well. By Karlton Jahmal