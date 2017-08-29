joel osteen
- Pop CultureJoel Osteen Lakewood Church Shooting: What We KnowThe shooting at Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch resulted in two injuries and one death, with many questions still left unanswered.By TeeJay Small
- CrimePlumber Finds Cash Tied To Burglary Behind Walls Of Joel Osteen's ChurchAbout 500 envelopes stuffed with cash and checks were discovered behind a loose toilet.By Nancy Jiang
- LifeJoel Osteen & Lakewood Church Repaying $4.4Mill PPP Loan: ReportThe multi-million dollar megachurch came under fire after the public learned it received the cash for COVID-19 Relief.By Erika Marie
- RandomJoel Osteen's Lakewood Church Received $4.4 Mil In PPP Loans & People Are AngryOsteen, who is reportedly worth $100 million, used the loan to help pay over 350 church employees.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Walks On Water In Latest Sunday ServiceKanye West has always been one to experiment with his Sunday Service performances.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Cancels Joel Osteen Performance Over COVID-19 ConcernsKanye West realized that a 100-person choir probably isn't conducive to proper social distancing practices.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoel Osteen Reveals Kanye, Mariah, & Tyler Perry's Plans For Easter ServiceJoel Osteen spoke more in-depth about the plans that Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry have for his virtual Easter service.By Lynn S.
- NewsKanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry To Appear At Joel Osteen's Easter ServiceKanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry By Erika Marie
- RandomKanye West & Joel Osteen Reportedly Taking Shows To Chicago, Miami, & LANew updates of Kanye West & Joel Osteen's moves.By Milca P.
- Pop CultureKanye West Wants To Do More Events After Yankee Stadium, Says Joel OsteenJoel Osteen dishes out Kanye's future plans.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West & Joel Osteen Will Reunite At Pastor's Yankee Stadium Event: ReportIt's expected to sell out.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Breaks Records With Joel Osteen Sunday Service AppearanceKanye came through with Christianity's biggest cross over event.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Appears At Joel Osteen Lakewood Church: LiveStreamKanye is the houseBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKanye West's Sunday Service Tickets At Joel Osteen's Church Drop Friday: ReportIt's a Yeezy takeover.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Set To Speak At Joel Osteen's Church This Weekend: ReportIf the report is true, it won't be a Sunday Service, but a discussion about the rapper's newfound faith.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Sounds Off On Joel Osteen's Houston Church FiascoT.I. rips the pastor.By Matt F
- SocietyJoel Osteen Says Houston Church's Doors Have "Always Been Open"Joel Osteen clarifies the situation.By Matt F
- SocietyJoel Osteen's Houston Church To Finally Open Doors For Hurricane Harvey EvacueesThe massive building continues to sit empty.By Matt F