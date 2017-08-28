Jason Mitchell
- CrimeJason Mitchell Found With MDMA, Weed, Guns; Rep Calls Arrest "Misunderstanding"Jason Mitchell was recently arrested during a traffic stop after officers reportedly found drugs and guns in his vehicle.ByErika Marie3.7K Views
- RandomJason Mitchell Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges: ReportJason Mitchell has made headlines for scandals and controversy over the last few months, and a new report states he was arrested in Mississippi.ByErika Marie9.0K Views
- TVTiffany Boone Explains Leaving "The Chi" Due To Allegations Against Jason MitchellActress Tiffany Boone hopped on IG to give details about her controversial exit from Lena Waithe's Showtime series "The Chi" back in 2018.ByKeenan Higgins6.3K Views
- Pop CultureJason Mitchell Talks Being Fired From "The Chi"; Doesn't Know What He's Accused OfHe explains his side of the story.ByErika Marie3.5K Views
- GossipJason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Course Following Allegations: ReportThe course reportedly helped him work on anger management and self-awareness.ByErika Marie3.5K Views
- TV"The Chi" Actress Sonja Sohn Arrested On Cocaine, Marijuana ChargesSonja Sohn is the latest "The Chi" cast member to fall on the wrong side of the law.ByDevin Ch12.7K Views
- EntertainmentTiffany Boone Thanks Fans For Support After Jason Mitchell's Firing From "The Chi"Tiffany Boone has posted a handwritten thank you to fans on social media.ByCole Blake9.3K Views
- EntertainmentLena Waithe Addresses "The Chi" & Jason Mitchell Misconduct AllegationsLena Waithe responds to "The Chi's" latest controversy.ByAlex Zidel5.9K Views
- EntertainmentJason Mitchell's MTV Movie & TV Awards Nomination Removed By NetworkThe actor was nominated for Best Performance in a Show for his role on "The Chi."ByErika Marie6.1K Views
- EntertainmentLena Waithe Releases Statement About Jason Mitchell AllegationsThe show's season two showrunner claims there were multiple complaints filed against him but Waithe didn't do anything about it.ByErika Marie21.1K Views
- EntertainmentJason Mitchell Fired From "The Chi," Dropped By Manager & Agent: ReportThe news comes following allegations of misconduct by actresses on set.ByErika Marie23.5K Views
- RelationshipsTokyo Jetz Talks F*ckboys, DM Sliding & Gets Apology From Charlamagne Tha GodThe 20-year-old has been there, done that.ByZaynab8.3K Views
- Entertainment"Superfly" Trailer Debuts, Tells The Story Of A Drug Dealer Quitting The GameDirector X has a hit on his hands.ByKarlton Jahmal2.3K Views
- Entertainment"Straight Outta Compton" Actor Jason Mitchell Threatens Passenger On FlightThe actor that played Eazy-E was not having it with Delta or its customers. ByAron A.154 Views