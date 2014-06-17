introduction
- Pop CultureWho Is Taylour Paige?When she's not rapping with Kendrick Lamar, you can find the 31-year-old with her two Pitbulls, perfecting her dance moves, or rehearsing her lines for one of her countless film projects.By Hayley Hynes
- GramQuavo Confirms Soulja Boy Introduced Him To Travis ScottQuavo confirmed Soulja's previous revelation. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber & Tom Holland Meet For The First Time On IG LiveJustin Bieber and Tom Holland made their formal introduction on Justin's IG live session where they gushed over their admiration for one another.By Lynn S.
- SportsRic Flair Hypes Up Lakers Fans With Electric LeBron James IntroRic Flair had the Staples Center buzzing with his Los Angeles Lakers player introductions.By Alexander Cole
- Viral"Wheel Of Fortune" Contestant Goes Viral After Delivering Hilarious Introduction: WatchWatch a "Wheel A Fortune" guest deliver a hilarious introduction about his "loveless marriage."By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: An Introduction To Polo GPolo G's just getting started. By E Gadsby
- MusicRemy Ma & Papoose Show Off Their "Golden Child" For The First Time On TVRemy Ma and Papoose present The Golden Child to the world.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPattie LaBelle Calls Ariana Grande A "White Black Girl" & Black Twitter Loses ItThe whole situation is absurd. By Zaynab
- MusicSeth Rogan Turned Down A Basketball Game With Kanye West Due To A HangoverSeth Rogan shares a story about Kanye West.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Reveals Her Album Intro Consists Of Eminem Screaming Her NameThe Nicki Minaj & Eminem "relationship" takes another step forward.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentIs FKA Twigs The New Aaliyah?Ro Ransom gives you a quick breakdown on who exactly FKA Twigs is, while drawing some comparisons to the late Baby Girl.By hnhh
- ProfilesMeet Wara From the NBHD: Not Your Average ATLienWara From The NBHD is a rapper/producer from Atlanta who's doing big things on his new "Kidnapped" project. HNHH recently got the chance to catch up with him.By Patrick Lyons
- ProfilesMeet Boogie: Rising Rapper From Compton, CAHotNewHipHop spoke to newcomer Boogie about his upcoming debut project, "Thirst 48," being a father, rapping full time and much more. By Rose Lilah