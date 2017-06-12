initiative
- SneakersNike Unveils Space Hippie Collection Made Entirely Of TrashNike is looking to expand on their sustainability efforts with this Space Hippie Collection.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsMelania Trump Gets Booed By Crowd Of Baltimore Students During Speech On OpioidsThose kids roasted FLOTUS. By Noah C
- SocietyGucci Announces Changemakers Fund To Promote Diversity Working For The BrandDapper Dan has influenced Gucci in a major way. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWatch 21 Savage Perform First Concert Since ICE Arrest21 Savage marked his return to live music with a concert in South Padre Island, Texas.By Devin Ch
- SocietyGucci Hopes New "Diversity Plan" Will Curb Threat Of Boycott Over BlackfaceGucci reveals its answer to the outcry it has faced since unveiling the questionable "blackface" sweater.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B, Post Malone & Ariana Grande Join Grammy's New Feminist-InitiativeThe Grammy's are set to introduce a pro-diversity campaign aimed at gender equality.By Devin Ch
- MusicCoachella Takes Steps Against Sexual Harassment For 2019 FestivalCoachella doesn't want a repeat of the headlines from last year.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyOxford Denies Rejecting Stormzy's "Unerprivileged Youth Program"Stormzy contends that Oxford blocked his initiative to help the underprivileged seek higher learning.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Donates Over $10K For Early Childhood EducationKodak's giving back to a charity close to home. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJ. Cole's Dreamville Launches Hurricane Florence Relief InitiativeDreamville is doing their part to help those in need. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAlicia Keys Announces Female Music Advancement Initiative "She Is Music"Alicia Keys wants more shine on women in the music industry. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDomino's "Paving For Pizza" Is Protecting Your Pizza From PotholesThe chain is filling potholes and bellies.By Zaynab
- SocietyJaden Smith Still Sending Clean Water To Flint, MichiganJaden Smith is still committed to Flint, Michigan residents.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBeyonce's BeyGOOD Charity Receives $1 Million Boost From GucciGucci is partnering with Beyonce in an effort to provide clean drinking water to Burundians. By Devin Ch
- MusicLogic Joins New Mental Health Awareness Campaign For RadioLogic is lending his voice to a worthy cause.By Matt F
- EntertainmentChance The Rapper & Liz Dozier Announce "Chicago Beyond" InitiativeChance the Rapper wants your ideas.By Matt F
- MusicMigos To Help Kick Off $100M Music Initiative In ArkansasThe Migos are going down South.By Matt F