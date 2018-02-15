imax
- MusicAndre 3000's New Album Is Getting IMAX Listening ExperienceThe screening will also include a Q&A with the rapper.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye & Drake's "Free Larry Hoover Concert" To Stream In IMAX Theaters: ReportThe benefit concert goes down in Los Angeles this week and is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Video Pulled From Imax Theaters RolloutImax Theaters is no longer premiering The Weeknd's new music video for "Take My Breath" before the release of "The Suicide Squad."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott To Premiere "Franchise" Video At "Tenet" IMAX ScreeningsThe new music video will premiere ahead of select screenings of "Tenet."By Dre D.
- MoviesZendaya And Timothée Chalamet Face Off Against Giant Sandworms In New "Dune" TrailerThe trailer for "Dune" is here and it's stunning.By Dre D.
- MusicKanye West "Jesus Is King" IMAX Tickets Available NowAre we getting the album though?By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Reveals "Jesus Is King" Album Cover At New York EventStill no album, though. By Noah C
- EntertainmentChristopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" Trilogy Returning To IMAX For Limited Time"The Dark Knight" trilogy will return to IMAX in five cities.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" IMAX Trailer Surfaces: WatchBigger and better. By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Trailer Allegedly Being Edited For Immediate Public ReleaseA new trailer is coming ASAP.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pacific Rim: Uprising" Debuts Exclusive New IMAX TrailerThe film is gearing up for its March 23rd debut.
By David Saric