hot topics
- TVWendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres Following Talk Show CancellationWendy Williams sent a shot Ellen DeGeneres' way during her "Hot Topics" segment. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Shades Ex's Mistress: "Welcome To 'Hot Topics' Sharina Hudson"The talk show host is preparing for the premiere of her Lifetime documentary so she sent a few subtle verbal shots.By Erika Marie
- GramKevin McCall Flirts With Wendy Williams After "Good Looks Gone To Waste" CommentHe wants to sing to herBy Erika Marie
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Cops To Liposuction, 4 Boob Jobs & More With Wendy WilliamsBlac Chyna admits to having done several cosmetic surgeries.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Details Her Escape From The City With Other Sober WomenWendy enjoyed a well-deserved break from the city. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment50 Cent Clowns Wendy Williams For Partying With Husband's Alleged Mistress50 Cent won't stop flaming Wendy Williams.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Announcement Of Talk Show HiatusThings aren't looking so good for Wendy. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Gets Trolled For Mistaking Kylie Minogue For Kylie JennerInsert face to palm emoji here. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Lays Out All Of Jennifer Lopez's Previous Engagement RingsWendy Williams is back to her charts. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Says Jussie Smollett Is Guilty: "I Want Justice To Be Served"Wendy Williams is back and she's discussing all the hot topics.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Tells Pete Davidson To Date "Cougars" On Wendy Williams' ShowNick Cannon's top 3 consists of Mariah Carey, Halle Berry and Naomi Campbell.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Show Returns With Don Lemon As HostDon Lemon filled in for Wendy Williams on the show's first day back.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Reveals She's Been Diagnosed With Graves' DiseaseThe talk show host opens up about her recent diagnosis.
By David Saric